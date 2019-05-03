A special torch to spread true sportsmanship

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : With only 100 days left for the Special Olympics International Football Championship (SOIFC), a curtain raiser event was held in the city on Thursday. Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was the chief guest of the event. It will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the city between August 3 and August 6.

SOIFC 2019, is an initiative of the Special Olympics, an international organisation that serves athletes with intellectual disabilities. “After 51 years of establishment, for the first time SOIFC is coming to India and over 25 countries are participating. It is a proud moment for Tamil Nadu as all the matches will be held in Chennai. The support from state and Central government has been tremendous,” said Amar Prasad Reddy, chairman, SOIFC.

Also, for the first time, the Special Olympics torch will come from Singapore and cover almost all the states before reaching Chennai on August 2. “From June, numerous events will be held to spread a word about the championship. We are doing this not just to encourage sportsmen, but also to spread awareness of persons living with different kinds of disabilities. Sports can be therapeutic and it will also build confidence in special mothers,” said Amar.

Among others present in the event was MS Nagarajan, senior manager of sports, Asia Pacific region, Special Olympics and medal winners of Special Olympics 2019. In a similar SOIFC awareness event held on April 20, RYA Madras Metro Trust along with SOIFC brought together 3,000 special children at Sathyam Cinemas for a day of cinema, food and football.

In attendance

Among others present at the event were MS Nagarajan, senior manager of sports — Asia Pacific region, Special Olympics and medal winners of Special Olympics 2019 including Abhishek Saminathan and Gokul Srinivas Subramanian