Home Cities Chennai

A special torch to spread true sportsmanship

With only 100 days left for the Special Olympics International Football Championship (SOIFC), a curtain raiser event was held in the city on Thursday.

Published: 03rd May 2019 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

SOIFC 2019 will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium  Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : With only 100 days left for the Special Olympics International Football Championship (SOIFC), a curtain raiser event was held in the city on Thursday. Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was the chief guest of the event. It will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the city between August 3 and August 6.

SOIFC 2019, is an initiative of the Special Olympics, an international organisation that serves athletes with intellectual disabilities. “After 51 years of establishment, for the first time SOIFC is coming to India and over 25 countries are participating. It is a proud moment for Tamil Nadu as all the matches will be held in Chennai. The support from state and Central government has been tremendous,” said Amar Prasad Reddy, chairman, SOIFC. 

Also, for the first time, the Special Olympics torch will come from Singapore and cover almost all the states before reaching Chennai on August 2. “From June, numerous events will be held to spread a word about the championship. We are doing this not just to encourage sportsmen, but also to spread awareness of persons living with different kinds of disabilities. Sports can be therapeutic and it will also build confidence in special mothers,” said Amar. 

Among others present in the event was MS Nagarajan, senior manager of sports, Asia Pacific region, Special Olympics and medal winners of Special Olympics 2019. In a similar SOIFC awareness event held on April 20, RYA Madras Metro Trust along with SOIFC brought together 3,000 special children at Sathyam Cinemas for a day of cinema, food and football.

In attendance
Among others present at the event were MS Nagarajan, senior manager of sports — Asia Pacific region, Special Olympics and medal winners of Special Olympics 2019 including Abhishek Saminathan and Gokul Srinivas Subramanian 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp