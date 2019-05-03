A whimsical play of clouds & ladders 

Arjun Sukumaran By

CHENNAI : In Catch the Moon, the moon is sad and lonely. You and up to three other dreamers are trying to reach her in order to cheer her up. How are you planning on getting up there? Why, by placing ladders on a cloud, of course! However, if a clumsy dreamer should happen to knock any ladders over, the moon gets even sadder and sheds a tear.

Cloud Platform

As thematic set-ups go, Catch the Moon’s unlike any other game I’ve played. Luckily, the game lives up to that narrative by having wonderfully designed components and a whimsical sense of humour that runs through everything you do.

On your turn, you roll a die and that tells you how you must place your ladder — either touching exactly one other ladder, or exactly two other ladders, or touching exactly two other ladders and must be the highest point of the entire structure.

You then reach into the box and grab a ladder at random — they’re all lopsided and wonky, mind you, and try to place it accordingly. Should any ladders touch the base of the structure or the table, you must collect one of the moon’s tears; and, when the last tear is taken, that player loses and whoever else has the least tears wins.

Catch the Moon’s presentation is simply delightful. From the hilariously erratic ladders to the ‘cloud’ that acts as a base for your ladders, it oozes theme and whimsy from start to finish. This is one of those games that will make passersby stop and ask ‘What’s that?’ — it looks great on the tabletop. The wooden die and the tears didn’t need to be as nice as they are either, and the felt-lined box for you to roll the die in is just another classy touch.

Don’t be fooled, though, it’s a great production, certainly, but it’s also a really good game. The crucial mechanic that makes Catch the Moon sing is the fact that whichever player takes the last tear instantly loses. That means that nobody’s ever safe; you could have five tears to my zero, but if I take the last one, you’ll win. So there are no runaway leaders and there’s a tension to every placement right until the end.

Stacking games are one of the most common types of dexterity games, such as Jenga or Rhino Hero (which has appeared in this column before), and that’s because they’re almost always simple to learn, quick to play, and engaging from start to finish. Catch the Moon certainly lives up to expectations here, and it might actually be the finest stacking game I’ve played in a long time.