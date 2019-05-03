All strings attached to stories, culture and passion - the story of Aakaar Puppet Theatre

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The art of puppetry is not dying. But, the number of audience coming for the shows is dwindling by the day. The artists continue to perform as it is their passion and livelihood,” says Puran Bhat, director of Aakaar Puppet Theatre and third-generation puppeteer, ahead of their performance in the city.

Journey so far

Aakaar Puppet Theatre was established in 1988 by Puran Bhat, of Kathputli Colony, at Shadipur in New Delhi.

The group has performed and developed Indian Rajasthani traditional string puppetry in India and abroad. They also use contemporary styles in their shows to adapt to modern times. Their performances are based on social themes like AIDS, family planning, and they also conduct programmes for mentally challenged children through puppetry. Aakar has collaborated with many national and international puppeteers, puppet groups, magicians, singers, musicians, actors and dancers.

“We will perform two of our famous productions. ‘Dola Maru’ is essentially a traditional kathputli performance. It is a love triangle. There is a development in the folk storyline and characterisation that is often lacking in the vestiges of the Rajasthani kathputli tradition seen today. The second is Swagat, designed to welcome visitors to Rajasthan. The play consists of strings, mask puppets and live singing, dance and dummy horses,” said Puran, a traditional kathputli puppeteer and a master in manipulation, performance and puppet-making. He is also a Sangeet Natak Akademi 2003 awardee.

Tales & tradition



The traditional Rajasthani puppeteers belong to Nagaur district in Rajasthan. The tribe used to travel and perform puppet shows with their king Amar Singh Rathore, a Rajput, and tell stories of his bravery. The kathputli’s face is made of mango wood, the body is made of cotton, dressed in traditional Rajasthani costume, and the look of the puppets and characters is every bit Rajasthani. The puppets are manipulated by fingers through strings and they do not have any other control.

“Usually the puppets are seen and not the puppeteers. This time we’re performing on a theatre stage with bigger dimensions. The audience can watch how the puppeteers manipulate their fingers and communicate with hands. That will be a speciality. People still enjoy puppets. However, their minds have got westernised and times are changing,” said Puran Bhat.

Kathputli performance will be held on Friday and Saturday at Courtyard, Phoenix MarketCity from 6 pm onwards.