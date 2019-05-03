Are all doors shut for transpersons in Chennai?

Dia Rekhi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : We have no water in the house.” “Oh, we forgot to remove the ‘To-let’ sign from the gate. The house is sold.” “We only want families.” “We are finalising the deal with some other tenants.”

S Christina is a 40-year-old transwoman who has been hunting for a home for almost four years now and these are some of the commonly cited reasons for her being declined a roof over her head.

She currently stays in Ponneri but since it takes her around two hours to commute to work, she decided that she wanted to find herself a place in the city. However, it has been a lot harder than she anticipated.



“Even in my current house, I am paying Rs 5,500 as rent while my neighbours are paying about Rs 2,500,” she says. “When you are a transperson, everything comes at a premium - whether it is the rent, electricity or water. Everyone is looking to make a quick buck at our expense because they know that we are also helpless as our options are limited.”

Illustration:

Amit Bandre

For 36-year-old KP Dhanabhagyam too, it was exceedingly hard to find an apartment. “People have very set preconceived notions about transgender persons,” she shares. “People see us as sex workers and refuse to see us in a different light.

While things are marginally better, I would say that there is an incredibly long way to go before we are integrated into the mainstream society. The government housing scheme for transgenders definitely has been beneficial but there is a lot to be done.”

When asked about whether he would give out his house to a transperson, a landlord of a house in the heart of the city said that while he may not have a problem, the association would certainly object. “I don’t really have a problem with giving my property out on rent to a transperson,” says the landlord on the condition of anonymity.

“You have to keep in mind though that large apartment complexes like mine are governed by associations and the members of the association will definitely object to having a transperson in the complex. It isn’t right, but I don’t want to waste my time taking on the association.”

Brokers too steer clear of taking on transpersons as clients, knowing the number of obstacles and hurdles that are bound to crop up along the way. “Do I look mad to you? Why would I burn my own fingers by taking on such a client,” says N Murugesh*, a house broker in the city. “It is hard enough to find accommodation for single men and women, if it is a transperson it becomes harder. Those giving out their houses are rigid. And when there is a transperson in the picture, it gets more complicated because they have to constantly prove that they are worthy to be given that apartment, house or room. Society isn’t forgiving.”

Olga B Aaron, an activist for the community, spoke about how family inclusion is the first step towards solving the issues of a transperson. “We live in a patriarchal society, where there is no place for transpersons - especially for transgirls and transwomen,” she says. “Family inclusion is the first and foremost aspect that has to be advocated. When their own families are rejecting them, how is that any different from the rejection from a landlord? It creates a vicious cycle of rejection - first family, job and home — forcing many transwomen who have run away from home to beg on the streets or get into sex work. Social inclusion is the only way around these issues.”

While society tries to keep pace and is beginning to see the vast amount of untapped potential that these people hold, they struggle to make ends meet and be given the love and support they crave for from their peers. “After being rejected so often, it really makes you question yourself,” shares Christina.

“It takes a toll on our mental health too because I began wondering why I was being rejected. ‘Am I that bad?’ I would think to myself. A lot of transpersons go through a depression of some sort because of the situation — we feel we are being rejected for being who we are. No matter what we do or what our ethics are, people refuse to look at us in any other way.”

*Name changed