Athletes and coaches awarded cash prize

CHENNAI : S Aravind’s 5 for 78 propelled Thiruvallur to beat Coimbatore by nine wickets in the semifinals of the TNCA inter-districts U-19 tournament. Brief scores: Semifinals: Coimbatore 143 in 60.4 ovs and 169/9 in 40 ovs (T Vijay Abimanyu 91, S Aravind 5/78) lost to Thiruvallur 289/9 in 90 ovs and 24/1 in 5.1 ovs. Salem 252 in 68.1 ovs and 111 in 40 ovs (Sanjay Thirugnanamsambandam 30, Gaurav Sahay 3/30, Adittya Varadharajan 3/13) drew with Kancheepuram 101 in 28.1 ovs and 153/3 in 22 ovs (Vignesh S Iyer 66).

Dhanamurugan shines

Dhanamurugan’s 4 for 36 came in handy as YSCA ‘B’ thrashed Lusuraj CC by 102 runs in the 50th All India YSCA Trophy tournament.Brief scores: YSCA ‘B’ 167/8 in 30 ovs (S Daniel 48 n.o, Devaraj 30, Sridhar 32, Agnal David 5/40) bt Lusuraj CC 65 in 14.2 ovs (Yasin 3/28, Dhanamurugan 4/36). MoM: Dhanamurugan.

Summer camp

Chennai St Bede’s Sports Foundation will organise a summer cricket camp for boys aged 6 to 19 years from Saturday to May 30 at St Bede’s cricket grounds. Application forms are available at the ground. For details, contact: 9841227966; 9840070486.

Sports quota admission

SSN College of Engineering is providing sports quota admission with scholarships for national and international level achievers in the following disciplines: athletics, badminton, basketball, chess, cricket, table tennis, squash, football and tennis. For details, contact: 9444139220; 7550090075.

Dharun bags best athlete award

Dharun Ayyasamy who won two silver medals in 400m hurdles and 4x400m hurdles in the 18th Asian Games in 2018 was adjudged as the best male athlete at the 19th St Joseph’s Sports Academy annual day function held at St Joseph’s College of Engineering, Chennai. In the women’s segment, PM Thabitha who won two gold medals in 100m hurdles and long jump in 3rd Youth Asian Athletics Championships held at Hong Kong, received the best female athlete award.

Thabitha won a gold and silver medal in 100m hurdles and 4x100mts relay and also created a new meet record in 100m hurdles at the 63rd SGFI Nationals held in Bhopal in 2018.C Maruthaiyan was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution to the sport of Volleyball.

B Babu Manoharan, chairman St Joseph’s Group of Institutions, awarded a cash prize of `1 lakh to international athlete M Gomathi. Achievers of the academy who excelled at national and international level this year were given `5 lakh. An amount of `3 lakh will be distributed to 20 outstanding athletes of the academy under scholarship scheme. All the coaches who contributed for the development of the academy were honoured at the function with a cash award of `10,000 each.

Lifetime award

