Home Cities Chennai

Athletes and coaches awarded cash prize

S Aravind’s 5 for 78 propelled Thiruvallur to beat Coimbatore by nine wickets in the semifinals of the TNCA inter-districts U-19 tournament.

Published: 03rd May 2019 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

Gomathi received `1 lakh from St Joseph’s Group of Institutions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : S Aravind’s 5 for 78 propelled Thiruvallur to beat Coimbatore by nine wickets in the semifinals of the TNCA inter-districts U-19 tournament. Brief scores: Semifinals: Coimbatore 143 in 60.4 ovs and 169/9 in 40 ovs (T Vijay Abimanyu 91, S Aravind 5/78) lost to Thiruvallur 289/9 in 90 ovs and 24/1 in 5.1 ovs. Salem 252 in 68.1 ovs and 111 in 40 ovs (Sanjay Thirugnanamsambandam 30, Gaurav Sahay 3/30, Adittya Varadharajan 3/13) drew with Kancheepuram 101 in 28.1 ovs and 153/3 in 22  ovs (Vignesh S Iyer 66).

Dhanamurugan shines
Dhanamurugan’s 4 for 36 came in handy as YSCA ‘B’ thrashed Lusuraj CC by 102 runs in the 50th All India YSCA Trophy tournament.Brief scores: YSCA ‘B’ 167/8 in 30 ovs (S Daniel 48 n.o, Devaraj 30, Sridhar 32, Agnal David 5/40) bt  Lusuraj CC 65 in 14.2 ovs (Yasin 3/28, Dhanamurugan 4/36). MoM: Dhanamurugan.

Summer camp
Chennai St Bede’s Sports Foundation will organise a summer cricket camp for boys aged 6 to 19 years from Saturday to May 30 at St Bede’s cricket grounds. Application forms are available at the ground. For details, contact: 9841227966; 9840070486.

Sports quota admission
SSN College of Engineering is providing sports quota admission with scholarships for national and international level achievers in the following disciplines: athletics, badminton, basketball, chess, cricket, table tennis, squash, football and tennis. For details, contact:  9444139220; 7550090075.

Dharun bags best athlete award
Dharun Ayyasamy who won two silver medals in 400m hurdles and 4x400m hurdles in the 18th Asian Games in 2018 was adjudged as the best male athlete at the 19th St Joseph’s Sports Academy annual day function held at St Joseph’s College of Engineering, Chennai. In the women’s segment, PM Thabitha who won two gold medals in 100m hurdles and long  jump in 3rd Youth Asian Athletics Championships held at Hong Kong, received the best female athlete award. 

Thabitha won a gold and silver medal in 100m hurdles and 4x100mts relay and also created a new meet record in 100m hurdles at the 63rd SGFI Nationals held in Bhopal in 2018.C Maruthaiyan was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding  contribution to the sport of Volleyball.

B Babu Manoharan, chairman St Joseph’s Group of Institutions, awarded a cash prize of `1 lakh to international athlete M Gomathi. Achievers of the academy who excelled at national and international level this year were given `5 lakh. An amount of `3 lakh will be distributed to 20 outstanding athletes of the academy under scholarship scheme. All the coaches who contributed for the development of the academy were honoured at the function with a cash award of  `10,000 each.

Lifetime award
C Maruthaiyan was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding  contribution to the sport of Volleyball

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp