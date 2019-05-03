Home Cities Chennai

CBSE results: City lad secures 3rd rank; Chennai region a tad down

Overall, as per the institution-wise pass percentage Chennai region has witnessed a marginal drop in performance compared to previous year. 

Published: 03rd May 2019 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Students in New Delhi celebrate after checking the results, on Thursday | Naveen Kumar

Students in New Delhi celebrate after checking the results, on Thursday | Naveen Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Captain of his school cricket team, G Karthik Balaji of PSBB senior secondary school in KK Nagar was on cloud nine on Thursday for a different reason. He secured the all-India third rank in the CBSE Class 12 examinations, results of which were announced Thursday.Karthik is one of the 18 students who scored an impressive 497 out of 500 marks. Karthik has scored full marks in Math and Chemistry while losing one mark each in English, Physics and Computer Science.

“You need to strike a balance between academics and your other interests,” says Balaji, explaining how he manages to play cricket and still perform well in studies. “It is very crucial to find out what works for you.” Balaji claims that unlike other toppers, he does not spend 13-14 hours a day studying.“I study when I want to... This is because I have never considered academics or exams as a burden. I enjoy studying.” He says his success formula is to concentrate in class. “If you pay attention in class, most of the work is done.”

Overall, as per the institution-wise pass percentage Chennai region has witnessed a marginal drop in performance compared to previous year. A total of 81.13 per cent of students studying in government schools have passed this year compared to 89 per cent in 2018. Similarly, 92.66 per cent of private school students passed this year compared to 92.85 last year. Chennai has emerged as the second-best performing region, with a pass percentage of 92.93. Chennai region includes TN, AP, Goa, Karnataka, and Maharashtra among others.

Girls perform better than boys nationally
Yet again, girls have outshone boys in the Class 12 results. Two UP girls, Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar scored 499 marks and clinched the top spot. Girls had a pass percentage of 88.70% compared to 79.40% of boys. In the children with special needs category, Shreyansh Amit Shah from Kola Saraswathi school in Kilpauk, Chennai came fourth. Among the regions, Thiruvananthapuram came first with pass percentage of 98.20, followed by Chennai.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBSE Class 12 examinations CBSE results G Karthik Balaji PSBB senior secondary school

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp