‘Chennai most insured city in India’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai is the most insured city in India with 86pc of Chennaites owning life insurance, according to ‘India Protection Quotient’ survey.The study conducted by Max Life and Kantar IMRB, in top 15 urban metro and Tier 1 cities, determined policyholders’ level of financial preparedness to face future uncertainties, by studying their life and term insurance awareness, ownership and primary fears, preferences and triggers when purchasing policies.

While the Protection Quotient (the degree to which one feels protected and mentally prepared for future uncertainties on a scale of 0-100) for urban India stands at a modest 35, whereas for South India, it stands at a relatively higher 38.Chennai’s protection quotient of 42, ranks the city higher on the scale in comparison to other leading cities such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Lucknow, Vishakhapatnam, Kolkata, etc.

Additionally, with a knowledge index score of 47, citizens of Chennai were found to be more aware of insurance as a category than the country as a whole (knowledge index score of 39).The survey states that against the national average of 65pc life insurance ownership, South India owns more life and term insurance (74pc and 24pc respectively), when compared to east (72pc and 24pc), west (57pc and 16pc) north (59pc and 22pc) and the country on a national level (65pc and 21pc).

However, with term insurance ownership only making a paltry 28pc of the total survey respondents, Chennai is grossly underprepared to face the financial instability caused by eventualities of life. Term insurance awareness however, stands at a higher 51pc in comparison to urban India’s level of awareness of 47pc, indicating existence of barriers in the way of uptake.

The report also states that Chennaites underestimate the cost of Critical Illness and are underprepared to battle a health crisis. Thirty-nine per cent of the city’s population believes there will be no one to support them financially if they were to be diagnosed with a critical illness. 90pc are not even aware of the treatment costs of diseases. Only 4pc realized that critical illness can prey upon the family, whereas 54pc have not even thought about it. Twenty-eight per cent of Chennaites feel that their savings would last less than a year if critical illness or death was to befall. About 40pc of the city’s population feel they have no one to support them in case of critical illness or death.

In urban India, the ownership of life insurance and term insurance is also lower in females as compared to males. While 59pc of women as against 68pc men in urban India own life insurance policies and only 19pc women are term insurance owners in comparison to 22pc men. The survey also pointed at a massive life insurance gap among the men and women of South India.

While 64pc women own life insurance as compared to 79pc males, term insurance ownership among women in the region is also a lower 22pc as compared to 25pc men who own term plans. Similarly, while 40pc of women’s earnings in South India is being diverted to basic expenses, males are only spending 37pc of their earnings towards basic expenses, leading the former with lesser to spend on savings and investments in comparison.The savings objectives of women in the region are also mostly concentrated, where close to 75pc women save for kids’ education and 53pc save for kids’ marriage, only 46pc men save for both kids’ education and marriage.