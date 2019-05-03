Chennai Social Kitchen: Promoting learnings from each other’s lives

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : We have a word for social kitchen in Tamil called kootanchoru meaning carrying groceries to a common place, preparing sumptuous meals and sharing it with friends or relatives.

Chennai Social Kitchen, a city-based initiative highlights the importance of embracing our age-old practices of consuming food, draping handwoven clothes and living in mud shelters. Shivakumar Bharathi, a wellness coach founded this four years back. The six-member team has conducted 30 sessions in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and the latest one at Madurai.

“People of all ages can participate. We gather at a common place and spend a day. Participants are requested to carry native groceries like local and seasonal grains, pulses, vegetables, and spices. Non-native groceries like processed food, sugar, maida and white rice are eliminated. A simple meal with minimal spices is cooked and shared,” said Shivakumar.

The idea behind this community cooking is to listen to the learnings from each person’s life, implement interesting tips in diet patterns, share recipes and eat together. Alongside, native cotton spinning, palm craft weaving, and Tamil skit are a part of the session. During native cotton spinning, the seed from the plant is used to prepare a health drink. The milk extracted is called paruthipal and it is said to be good for the womb, eyes and pancreas.

“At the upcoming event on May 4, participants will get to understand the process of hand ginning and hand carding. They will learn to spin and make a cotton band using a drop spindle. Following this, the importance of wearing cotton clothes with hand spun, woven and naturally dyed materials will be discussed,” he said. Participants will learn basic palm craft weaving to make a toy and box. This can be a good replacement for plastic at home. The session will end with a Tamil skit performed by kids and adults, with a focus on the need to eat safe food.

“Sometimes we arrange for a local expert to talk on a specific health topic. Deep subjects are discussed. People do feel overwhelmed with information but also have life lessons to take away and pass on to others. Usually, our sessions have 12-15 people. We’re expecting the same this time too,” said Shivakumar who is from Tiruppur.

The next event by Chennai Social Kitchen is on May 4 at Aam farmhouse near Agaram, south panchayat (8 km from Tambaram) from 7 am to 7 pm. It’s a pay-what-you-can event. There’s no fixed amount.

For details, call: 8884591643.