Home Cities Chennai

Console junkie clocks in 15k hours, turns professional gaming tester

He used to be a console junkie until he discovered the power of PC gaming.

Published: 03rd May 2019 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Karthik KK
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Testing a game is completely different from playing one”, says Bengaluru-based professional game tester Nikhil Dominic Bose. Currently working as a game tester in Pole to Win, Bose ventured into the world of gaming at an early age. He has spent more than 15,000 hours in gaming. He initially played cartridge video games with his father and cousins of which, Mario, Contra and Duck Hunt were some of his favourites. 

He used to be a console junkie until he discovered the power of PC gaming. “I had a PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP but never got around to completing my set as I became a PC enthusiast around 2009. Currently, I have a high-end PC that took me a year and a half to build from scratch,” says Bose, a degree holder in VFX from Arena Animation.

Witcher 3t was the first game of its kind that really impressed the gamer. “Stunning visuals, great music, amazing story and gameplay mechanics came together so perfectly.  I am into Apex legends, Spell Break, Tekken 7, PubG, and Pokemon. If I ever get back on the console, it would be on Nintendo switch,” he shares.

Cyber cafes too played a huge role in his life where he befriended other gaming enthusiasts. “We had all kinds of players there. I was more of a patient player and helped noobies as much as I could,” shares Bose who has played DotA for more than 12,000 hours. Now, with work taking precedence, he has cut down his gaming time to 4 to 5 hours a day on weekdays and about 8 to 12 on weekends. 

How has having gaming knowledge helped in testing games? Bose explains, “A myth that most people believe is that one needs to be an avid gamer to be a tester. Testing a game is different from playing one. But having the knowledge will give you an edge in what to look for while testing a game.” 

Bose tells us that his parents didn’t approve of his gaming spree. However, they did not hinder it either. “My family members were not in full support of gaming as a career, but that didn’t stop me. I even hosted tournaments among the family every week,” he says.

His advice to gamers: “Gaming is a thrilling experience, but it isn’t going to be fun if it is funded by the people who love you. You need to think about how it will impact the lives of those around you. You have to do the work in tandem with play.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp