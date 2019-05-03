Console junkie clocks in 15k hours, turns professional gaming tester

Karthik KK By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Testing a game is completely different from playing one”, says Bengaluru-based professional game tester Nikhil Dominic Bose. Currently working as a game tester in Pole to Win, Bose ventured into the world of gaming at an early age. He has spent more than 15,000 hours in gaming. He initially played cartridge video games with his father and cousins of which, Mario, Contra and Duck Hunt were some of his favourites.

He used to be a console junkie until he discovered the power of PC gaming. “I had a PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP but never got around to completing my set as I became a PC enthusiast around 2009. Currently, I have a high-end PC that took me a year and a half to build from scratch,” says Bose, a degree holder in VFX from Arena Animation.

Witcher 3t was the first game of its kind that really impressed the gamer. “Stunning visuals, great music, amazing story and gameplay mechanics came together so perfectly. I am into Apex legends, Spell Break, Tekken 7, PubG, and Pokemon. If I ever get back on the console, it would be on Nintendo switch,” he shares.

Cyber cafes too played a huge role in his life where he befriended other gaming enthusiasts. “We had all kinds of players there. I was more of a patient player and helped noobies as much as I could,” shares Bose who has played DotA for more than 12,000 hours. Now, with work taking precedence, he has cut down his gaming time to 4 to 5 hours a day on weekdays and about 8 to 12 on weekends.

How has having gaming knowledge helped in testing games? Bose explains, “A myth that most people believe is that one needs to be an avid gamer to be a tester. Testing a game is different from playing one. But having the knowledge will give you an edge in what to look for while testing a game.”

Bose tells us that his parents didn’t approve of his gaming spree. However, they did not hinder it either. “My family members were not in full support of gaming as a career, but that didn’t stop me. I even hosted tournaments among the family every week,” he says.

His advice to gamers: “Gaming is a thrilling experience, but it isn’t going to be fun if it is funded by the people who love you. You need to think about how it will impact the lives of those around you. You have to do the work in tandem with play.”