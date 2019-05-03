RBI’s enhanced NOFs upheld

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A division bench of the Madras HC has upheld two notifications of the RBI directing the Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to have `1 crore net owned fund (NOF) as on April 1, 2016, and `2 crore NOF as on April 1, 2017.

The bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan, after referring to various Supreme Court judgments, said the writ court cannot substitute the decision of financial experts on such issues especially when the purpose of fixing higher NOF has been explained by the RBI. Thus, it is expected that the RBI exercise its powers in a judicious manner and take a decision in accordance with law, the bench added.