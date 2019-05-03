Home Cities Chennai

Sculpting a 100-year-old legacy 

Through the 1960s, Chennai was swallowed by the Madras Art Movement, which led to the formation of a community with respect to vernacular abstract and figurative art.

Published: 03rd May 2019

Two books in Dhanapal’s honour will be published  Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Through the 1960s, Chennai was swallowed by the Madras Art Movement, which led to the formation of a community with respect to vernacular abstract and figurative art. One such stalwart was the late S Dhanapal, a legendary sculptor.

To honour Dhanapal’s legacy, Lalit Kala Academi will be hosting a year-long celebration on his birth centenary year. This event will be hosted in three locations in Chennai — Government College of Arts and Craft, Egmore Museum, and Lalit Kala Academi.

“To honour his contributions to art and contemporary movements in the south, we will be holding an exhibition featuring artists from the Government College of Arts and from the Cholamandal Village. In total, around 150 artists will be taking part in the event,” said Uttam Pacharne, chairman, Lalit Kala Akademi.

Additionally, two books in his honour will be published, featuring around 20 contemporary artists, titled Contemporary Art in the South. The celebration will tentatively also have talks, debates and film screenings.The event will be open to the general public.  

