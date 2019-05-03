Home Cities Chennai

Suicide drama: Husband, mom-in-law arrested for killing woman

Three persons have been arrested by the police for allegedly murdering a woman and claiming that she killed herself at her house in Tiruttani. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three persons have been arrested by the police for allegedly murdering a woman and claiming that she killed herself at her house in Tiruttani. Police said, Durgan was married to Sivapriya, 25, and the duo worked in a private company. “Sivapriya was a divorcee and had a child from the first marriage. The child lived with his father. Durgan was angry with Sivapriya that she visited her child often and frequently quarrelled with her,” said a police officer. 

“On Wednesday, the couple had a fight and later, went to sleep. Later in the night, Durgan allegedly murdered his wife after she fell asleep. On Thursday morning, he told the police that Sivapriya had killed herself due to the problems at home,” added the officer. During investigation, it was found that Durgan had murdered her along with the help of his mother Vijaya and his friend Lokesh. Following the same, police arrested the trio and they were remanded.

