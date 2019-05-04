3 arrested for Kanchi heist

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Four days after a seven-member gang posed as sleuths from idol wing CID and intercepted a car on the highway and robbed `11 crore worth jewellery and `7.5 lakh, the Kancheepuram police arrested three suspects and have detained 15 others for inquiry.

On April 29, the seven men intercepted a car driven by Dayanidhi, who was returning from a jewellery exhibition, posing as Idol Wing officials. The men robbed `11 crore worth jewellery and `7.5 lakh in cash.

A special team was formed to trace the suspects and the police nabbed one Abbas from Madurai and based on his confession, arrested Ramachandran and Manikandan as well. Police have detained 15 others.