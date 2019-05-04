Drunk driver claims two lives in Chennai

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two persons, including a woman, died after they were hit by a car at Villivakkam here on Friday morning. Police suspect the car driver, a realtor who also rents his car to travel agencies, was under influence of alcohol.Police identified the deceased as Mohanagopal and Sarasa. Eyewitnesses said a victim was dragged to nearly 100 metres. The driver got off the vehicle when he reached a street that had been blocked for Metrowater pipeline laying work.

daughter of victim Sarasa breaks down at the

accident site | DEBADATTA MALLICK

Police said the accident occurred around 7.30am. Deivendran was headed to his house at Villivakkam. “Since, the service lane at Padi flyover was blocked, he took another route through Annai Sathya Nagar. As he entered the street, he lost control of the vehicle and first rammed a junction box. When he tried to reverse the vehicle, he knocked down a woman- Adhilakshmi, 55 and ran over her legs,” said a police officer.

She was rushed to a government hospital.

Muthu, an autoricksaw driver, said Deivendran immediately took left and entered a narrow street, in which he first knocked down Mohanagopal and Sarasa who was caught under the car and was dragged for about 100 metres and fell off near her house on the same street, he said.The officer said that since Metrowater work was on, the stretch had been closed which was when Deivendran got off the car and tried to escape, but he was nabbed by the residents.

“We handed him over to police and he was drunk,” said Muthu.The accident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed on the street.A relative of Sarasa said the latter was heading to the shop when the car knocked her down and her body was found in front of her house. She is survived by three children who are all married and stay close by.Thirumangalam traffic investigation wing registered a case and arrested Deivendran.