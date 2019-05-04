Home Cities Chennai

Heat wave intensifies in suburbs, groundwater table depleting rapidly

Vellore and Tiruttani continued to bear the brunt of sustained dry north westerly winds triggered by cyclone ‘Fani’.

Published: 04th May 2019 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

With temperatures still over 40 degrees in the city on Friday, two women cover themselves with a dupatta to beat the heat | Ashwin Prasath

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Even as cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ triggered torrential rain in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and northeast on Friday, Tamil Nadu is left red-faced enduring heat wave. The heat wave intensified on Friday with suburban Meenambakkam weather station recording the year’s highest maximum temperature of 42.5 degree Celsius, which is 5.5 degrees above normal, while places closer to sea where relatively cooler. Nungambakkam in the city clocked 39.8, a departure of 3.9 degrees.

Vellore and Tiruttani continued to bear the brunt of sustained dry north westerly winds triggered by cyclone ‘Fani’. Both stations recorded 44 degree Celsius. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s seven-day forecast, the heat wave in Tamil Nadu is likely to intensify further. City temperature will even breach 42 degrees and sustain till May 9.

Weather blogger Pradeep John said if sea breeze comes early, areas which are close to the sea will escape while the western parts of city and outskirts of Chennai will sizzle like on Friday. “The trend will continue in coming days.”

Cyclone ‘Fani’ was originally slated to cross north Tamil Nadu coast, but took a re-curve towards Odisha coast. The average-groundwater level status for April released by Water Resources Department shows that 18 districts are witnessing rapid depletion compared to previous year. The State was drought-hit in the last two years ago. The below ground level (BGL) levels ranged from three metres to 14.18 metres The State government had declared 24 districts, including Chennai, as drought-hit.

