Home Cities Chennai

Low-lying areas: Now, approvals will depend on inundation

Usually, water resources department of public works department offers remarks mainly to raise the level of the site and the recommendation is made with reference to individual site, the official said.

Published: 04th May 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

The culvert at Mahalakshmi Nagar will drain excess water from Rajakilpakkam to Sembakkam lake via stormwater drains | SAMUEL MERIGALA

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The planning agencies have been instructed to ensure that while giving planning permission to individual sites, the issue of inundation of surrounding areas adjoining the site for which the approval is given, is taken into account. A top housing department official told Express that instruction has been given to Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and Directorate of Town and Country Planning, after there have been issues of inundation being reported in low-lying areas after individual sites were being raised by developer, based on remarks from the water resources department.

This comes as applications for either reclassification or planning permission for the sites located near water bodies and low-lying areas received by CMDA or other planning authorities, are forwarded to the water resources department to ascertain the inundation problems of the site and necessary precaution to be done to protect the site from flooding.

Usually, water resources department of public works department offers remarks mainly to raise the level of the site and the recommendation is made with reference to individual site, the official said.The implication of recommendation of raising the level of an individual site and the impact of such measures on the surrounding areas, are not given due importance, said the official. “Raising one site in a low-lying area could affect surrounding areas and upstream areas and there have been a couple of cases in this regard,” the official added.

As a result, the planning agencies in a larger interest has been requested to address the concerns of the impact for the surrounding areas as well as while making recommendations for any particular site in isolation of its surrounding, the official added.Consequently, planning agencies like Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and Directorate of Town and Country Planning, will now have to address these issues while giving planning approvals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CMDA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp