Chennai man kills friend after suspecting affair

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 39-year-old autorickshaw driver was allegedly murdered by his friend, who suspected him of having an affair with his wife, at Mamallapuram. Police said, Nagaraj, a fisherman was married to Malathi. The couple resided at Mamallapuram. “Recently, he suspected his friend Jegan of having an affair with his wife. Following which, Nagaraj, alone with his friend Marimuthu, invited Jegan to drink. The duo got into a fight and in a fit of rage, Nagaraj stabbed Jegan to death and escaped,” said a police officer. Police have arrested Marimuthu.

Construction worker slips to death from third floor

Chennai: A 31-year-old construction worker died after he slipped off the third floor of his house at Arumbakkam here on Thursday night. Police suspect he was in an inebriated condition when the incident occurred. Police said Parveen Kumar was residing in the third floor of a building at second street, Vinayagapuram. “He was standing in his house balcony when he allegedly slipped and fell,” said a police source. Police have registered a case. The body was sent to government hospital.