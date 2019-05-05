20 projects may get clearance soon

C Shivakumar By

CHENNAI: The single window monitoring committee is trying to ensure 20 projects worth Rs 4,304 crore, which are stuck, get the due clearance under the single window scheme soon, according to Industry department sources. It is learnt many of the applications of the projects are pending due to bottlenecks like red tape and many of the no-objection certificates not in the checklist, are being asked from the applicants. The Single Window Committee during its first meeting, will look into these issues as the State is keen to enhance its rankings under the ‘Ease of doing Business’.

Sources said that there have been instances like in directorate of town and country planning (DTCP) wherein the applications have gone missing and in some instances, No objection Certificate has been sought which is not part of the checklist given in rules.

Industry sources said that Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has been alleged of changing queries every time an applicant responds to the query. A department source said that in one such case pertaining to Pure Chemical Company, a query was raised to get a certificate from academic institution and after submission of the certification, the company was asked to get clarification from Ministry of Environment and Climate Change on applicability of certain rules for the project. In the case of BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing which has promised an investment of `275.44 crore, the queries pertaining to the application have been raised five times.

Similarly, there has variation in levy charges by local bodies while giving building permit. Citing example, the Industry department source said that Pallava Textiles has been asked to pay fee for five years worth `1.26 crore by Padiveedu town panchayat in Namakkal district whereas there is no such rule in the Government Order.

Similarly, the State fire and rescue service department has taken more than eight months for issuing clearance and it was done only after the intervention of Director General of Police, fire and rescue services.Sources said the government is keen to improve its rankings and the committee will be regularly reviewing the projects to ensure that the State’s ranking on ‘ease of doing business’ improves.

Status of projects

Completed by all agencies

| 27

Proposed investments

| `8,979 crore

Pending beyond timeline/Deemed approval issued | 9

Proposed investment

| `513 crore

Pending beyond timeline/Approval could not

be issued | 10

Proposed investment

| `2848 crore

Pending within timeline | 3

Proposed investment

| `737.68 crore

Applications yet to be completed by cos | 10

Proposed investment | `1750 crore

