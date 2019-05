Change in suburban train services today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate engineering maintenance between Chennai and Villivakkam and MRTS section between Chennai Beach and Velachery, Southern Railway has changed the operation of over 100 local services in suburban sections on Sunday. A release said about 18 suburban trains from Chennai and six local trains from Chennai beach towards Avadi, Tiruvallur, Pattabiram Siding, Tiruttani, Kadambattur and Arakkonam are fully cancelled. Similarly, in the return direction, 18 local services from Avadi, Tiruvallur, Pattabiram Siding, Tiruttani, Kadambattur and Arakkonam to Chennai and three local services to Chennai Beach are fully cancelled.

Partial cancellation

Train no. 43509 Chennai - Tiruttani is partially cancelled and will be operated from Avadi to Tiruttani. The train will leave Avadi at 3 pm. Train no.43412 Arakkonam - Chennai, train no. 43220 Tiruvallur - Chennai, train no.43110 Pattabiram Siding - Chennai and train no. 43506 Tiruttani - Chennai suburban trains will run up to Avadi.

Passenger specials

A passenger special will leave Avadi at 1.50 pm to Pattabiram Siding. A special local train will leave Chennai suburban station at 9.45 am to Arakkonam. Three passenger specials will leave Arakkonam at 8.50 am, 11.55 am and 1.50 pm to Tiruttani. A passenger special will leave Tiruvallur at 1.15 pm to Chennai, and another special local will leave Avadi at 11.45 to Arakkonam.

Diversion of train

Train no 42602 Gummudipoondi - Chennai Beach leaving Gummudipoondi at 8.50 am will be diverted to Chennai suburban terminus.

Chennai Beach - Velachery MRTS section

About 19 pairs (38 services) of trains between Chennai Beach and Velachery will be cancelled between 7.50 am and 2.10 am on Sunday. After the line block, the first train in Chennai Beach - Velachery section will leave Chennai Beach at 2 pm and Velachery at 2.10 pm.