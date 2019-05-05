Chennai: Boy riding pillion falls off, run over by water tanker

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A six-year-old boy who was riding pillion along with his mother, died after he fell off the two-wheeler and was run over by a water tanker at Vanagaram. Police said Darshan was the son of Kumaresan, 30, a mechanic, and Geetha 27, of Selliamman Nagar, Thiruverkadu. They also have a daughter, Diya, 3. On Saturday morning, Geetha was taking her children to a relative’s house on her two-wheeler.

“While on her way as she reached Pallipattu, her two-wheeler skidded and all the three fell down. Within moments, a water tanker that was plying on the same road, ran over Darshan, killing him on the spot,” said a police officer. The injured were rushed to a private hospital for treatment while the boy’s body was sent to government hospital.A case has been registered and police arrested Jaisingh, the tanker driver.