Duo killed in head-on bike collision near Adyalampattu

 Two men, who were riding a two-wheeler, died after their vehicle collided head-on with another bike at Adyalampattu on Tambaram bypass. 

Published: 05th May 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Two men, who were riding a two-wheeler, died after their vehicle collided head-on with another bike at Adyalampattu on Tambaram bypass. Police said, “Nagarajan, 24, from Thiruvottiyur and his friend Ramesh, a resident of Mugappair, worked in a private school and finished work and were returning home, when they rammed another bike ridden by Thirumurthy, 25, and his brother Harikrishnan, 19, of Ambattur,” said a police source.

Nagarajan and Ramesh died on the spot and their bodies were taken to government hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered and further investigations are on. Police said the other two were undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

