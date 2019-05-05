Home Cities Chennai

Khatri veyyil begins; Chennai to continue to sizzle

Khatri or Agni Natchathriyam is between May 4 and May 29. 

Published: 05th May 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Umbrellas and sunglasses come in handy for women as khatri veyyil begins | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Express News Service

Khatri veyyil, the peak summer season, began on Saturday. The Meteorological department forecasts day temperature of around 41 degrees Celsius, at least till May 10. Khatri or Agni Natchathriyam is between May 4 and May 29. 

This year, the dog days have begun a week in advance with a heat wave sweeping parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, where mercury breached 41 degrees. On Saturday, Nungambakkam recorded 38.8 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal, while Meenambakkam 39.6 degrees. Vellore and Thiruthani continued to record 44 degrees. Karur, Madurai, Trichy, Nagapattinam and Palayamkottai have recorded close to or in excess of 40 degrees.

