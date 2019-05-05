SP told to probe threats by trade union leaders

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed Kanchi Superintendent of Police to probe alleged threats made by trade union leaders to Advocate-Commissioners appointed by the High Court to take inventory of the machines at Hwashin Automotive India Private Limited at Sriperumbudur, the main contract unit supplying spare parts to Hyundai Motor India Limited.

After going through the report filed by the Advocate-Commissioner and Additional Advocate- Commissioner with regard to the threats received by them, Justice R Suresh Kumar directed the SP to give suitable instructions to a police officer not below the rank of DSP having jurisdiction over the factory premises, where the AC and AAC were threatened on April 28 last, to investigate the matter and file a detailed report before the court.

If the investigating officer finds that a cognizable offence is made out, suitable action should be taken under the Code of Criminal Procedure and file a report to that effect also to the court, the judge said.

The matter relates to a petition filed by Hwashin Automotive, which had given sub contract for manufacturing spare parts to Chowel India Private Limited at Sriperumbudur.