Home Cities Chennai

UT government tenders upheld, shuffling of panel to monitor works suggested

The Puducherry government had issued an order dated March 12, 2013, constituting the steering committee for re-launching of Tank Rehabilitation Project.

Published: 05th May 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A division bench of the Madras High Court while upholding two tenders of Puducherry government issued in August and September 2017 for executing works under the ‘Integrated Surface Water Management’ scheme through rejuvenation of 20 tanks and 32 village ponds for climate change adoption, has suggested the re-constitution of the steering committee to monitor the works.

A bench of Justices M Venugopal and S Vaidyanathan, which upheld the tenders, directed the Puducherry Chief Secretary to shuffle the committee by including one higher officer each from the Ground Water Authority and Pollution Control Board and an expert in the field of desilting and removal of ‘savudu’ soil, while making borewells in the tanks.

The Puducherry government had issued an order dated March 12, 2013, constituting the steering committee for re-launching of Tank Rehabilitation Project. Most of the officials in the committee are bureaucrats and what was needed is an efficient and honest official, the bench said.As there is a provision in the GO to add other persons too as members in the panel, the bench said that it was doing so. The government must ensure that the officials to be appointed in the committee should be honest, meritorious, efficient and work knowing and there should be no political blend in the appointment, the judges said.

The bench, however, rejected a plea from the petitioner association to entrust Kudimaramathu maintenance and all other allied works in respect of all water bodies to it and to the Tank Association in the Union Territory in the villages concerned. It is for the government to decide, as mere challenge to the tender notifications will not give any right to the association to seek for participation in the steering committee as a matter of right, the bench added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puducherry government Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp