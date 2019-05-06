Home Cities Chennai

Asian College of Journalism confers degrees on 199 students

Diplomat Gopalakrishna Gandhi presided as the chief guest and conferred the ACJ Award for Investigative Journalism 2018.

Published: 06th May 2019

John Micklethwait of Bloomberg was present  D Sampathkumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When their classmates’ names were called out, the students gathered at Vani Mahal cheered as excited graduates scurried up the stage to receive their diploma.

The Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) organised the convocation ceremony for the 2019 batch of graduates at Vani Mahal in T Nagar on Saturday. About 199 students across four post-graduate streams received their diploma in journalism.

Addressing the graduates, trustee N Ram said, “I hope that the education and training have helped you become a more holistic and rounded journalist. In this digital era, you are well-trained and equipped to seize opportunities in new media, that is, digital journalism.”

Diplomat Gopalakrishna Gandhi presided as the chief guest and conferred the ACJ Award for Investigative Journalism 2018. ACJ alumna Nileena MS won the award for her article ‘Coalgate 2.0’ that was published in The Caravan.

“All the works we went through as part of selecting a winner for this award were hugely instructive and very challenging. We had to read them with the intent of evaluating their mutual and competing merit,” said Gandhi.

The two special mentions were given to ‘A Chronicle of the Crime Fiction That is Adityanath’s Encounter Raj’ written by Neha Dixit in The Wire and ‘The Death of Judge Loya’ by Nikita Saxena published in The Caravan. The Lawrence Dana Pinkham Memorial Lecture was delivered by the editor-inchief, Bloomberg News, John Micklethwait, on the topic ‘The Future of News’.

