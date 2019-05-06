Home Cities Chennai

Bala cracks ton in Seshadhri MCC’S victory

 D Balasubramani’s 60-ball century paved the way for Seshadhri MCC to thrash Ebenezer CA by 146 runs in a First Division match of the TNCA- Thiruvallur DCA league.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: D Balasubramani’s 60-ball century paved the way for Seshadhri MCC to thrash Ebenezer CA by 146 runs in a First Division match of the TNCA- Thiruvallur DCA league. Brief scores: I Division: Seshadhri MCC 304/9 in 45 ovs (D Balasubramani 100, S Suudharshan Vaidhya 42, B Akshai 33, Anirudh Balaji 3/69, J Clarin 3/57) bt Ebenezer CA 158 in 44.4 ovs (M Vijay Kumar 41, J Clarin Flemin 35, S Suudharshan Vaidhya 3/37, A Bharath 3/10). II Division: Pattabiram CA 179/6 in 30 ovs (Sri Hariharan Raman JG 47, K Mahendra 46, S Aghilan 3/24) bt Thiruvallur CC 84 in 22.4 ovs (K Manoj Lal 28, R Yogesh 4/30).

Parthasarathi MCC win

V Hemanth Ram’s 32 helped Parthasarathi MCC to beat Korattur CC by three wickets in the 10th Thiruvallur DCA Gopu Memorial T20 knock-out tournament. Brief scores: Korattur CC 125/7 in 20 ovs (P Vijay Vignesh 65) lost to Parthasarathi MCC 131/7 in 19.1 ovs (V Hemanth Ram 32, Purushoth Kumar 3/20). SSCA 98/9 in 20 ovs (K Thirukumaran 39 n.o., S Aravind 5/14) lost to Ebenezer Marcus CA 99/1 in 6.2 ovs (M Vijay Kumar 25 n.o., S Yugesh 62 n.o.).

Pranesh shines

All-round display by Pranesh (49 and 4 for 21) came in handy for Apollo Tyres to beat Japeva Engineering by 101 runs in the 50th All- India YSCA trophy. Brief scores: Apollo Tyres 165 all out in 28.2 ovs (Pranesh 49, Kumara Guru 4/30, Chandru 3/54) bt Japeva Engineering 64 all out in 19.2 ovs (Pranesh 4/21). MoM: Pranesh.

Hat-trick by Sriram

Medium pacer V Sriram’s 6 for 17 including a hat-trick propelled YSCA to beat Royal Enfield by 10 wickets in the GR Kuppuswamy Memorial league cum knock-out tournament. Brief scores: Royal Enfield 99 in 22.3 ovs (Pradeep 27, Navaneetha Krishnan 27, V Sriram 6/17) lost to YSCA 100 in 17.3 ovs (G Nagarajan 63 n.o., Ravi Teja 28 n.o.). MoM: V Sriram. Servion Global Solutions 176/9 in 30 ovs (VV Manjunath 56, Rahul 32) bt Accenture 129 all out in 23.5 ovs (Syed haseed 50, Kiran 4/16). MoM: VV Manjunath.

Chess tourney

NLC India Ltd in association with Cuddalore District Chess Association will organise the 32nd Tamil Nadu State Under-11 Open and girls chess championship at Jawahar MHSS, Block-17, Neyveli from May 14 to 18. The entry fee, be it regular or special, should be routed through the respective district chess associations. Entries close on May 10. For details contact: 9095862842, e-mail:cuddaloredca1972@gmail. com.

