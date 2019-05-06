Home Cities Chennai

Forum directs car firm to pay Rs 20,000 to customer

B  Sirisha Rao of Ambattur submitted to the forum that within a few weeks of purchase, the car began to develop problems and it was brought to the notice of the showroom.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For failing to rectify the colour variation of a new Fiat Linea purchased by a customer in 2013, a consumer forum has directed the showroom, authorised service centre and the manufacturer to rectify the faults and also to pay a compensation of Rs 20,000. 

B  Sirisha Rao of Ambattur submitted to the forum that within a few weeks of purchase, the car began to develop problems and it was brought to the notice of the showroom.

In the complaint, Sirisha Rao said the car had frequent jerks which were noticed during shifting of gear, functioning problem of front left-hand power window, body lining peeled off, rear left-hand side power window glass beading peeled off and rusting inside the boot. These were brought to the notice of customer care. The customer also went to another authorised service centre Ramkey Fiat Service Centre at Perungudi, however, there was no valid response and also the permission for full body repainting was rejected by FIAT India, she submitted. 

She prayed to the commission seeking compensation and replacement of vehicle. Denying allegations, FIAT India Automobiles Limited said that as per warranty terms and conditions, only affected parts are repaired or replaced and in case of colour mismatch only affected portion will be painted. The complaint should be dismissed.

The sales centre Tafe Reach Limited said that the complaint was all recorded by directing her to contact RDC service centre at Ekkattuthangal here and FIAT customer care at Pune. District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai South, presided by M Mony, directed the opposite parties to paint the car according to customer’s specifications and also pay her Rs 20,000.

‘Several problems’
B Sirisha Rao of Ambattur submitted to the forum that within a few weeks of purchase, the car began to develop problems and it was brought to the notice of the showroom. However, there was no valid response

