Free medical camp benefits 480 people

Rotary Club of Chennai Coastal organised the mega health camp to support the residents of these slums.

Published: 06th May 2019

The camp was conducted in association with SIMS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rotary Club of Chennai Coastal organised a multidisciplinary free medical camp, recently at Panchayat Union Primary School, Kannagi nagar, a resettlement area on Old Mahabalipuram Road which houses about 23,000 families from across the city. Rotary Club of Chennai Coastal organised the mega health camp to support the residents of these slums.

The camp team covered around 480 people for general check up, eye, skin, and Paps mear test. The camp was conducted in association with SRM Institute of Medical Science (SIMS) Hospital, Rajan Eye care Hospital and Beer foundation. Club president Darampal pandia was present during the camp.

