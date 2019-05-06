The business of birthdays

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A simple cake from the local bakery, home-cooked food, musical chair and close-knit family and friends. A birthday celebration was once a non-frills occasion. Now, birthday parties are serious business. They require brainstorming sessions, meticulous planning by parents and party planners. Children, of course, are the decision makers with multiple choices and parameters. Themed parties, fancy locations, wishlists and expensive return gifts. Three mothers share their personal experience of adapting to evolving expectations.

Kids are more aware

Antara Pandit, blogger

Frilly dresses with matching earrings, wandering through classes and passing out candy to teachers, hand-written invitations, merry-go-rounds, giant wheels and magic shows. These were the highlights of not only all of Antara’s birthdays when she was young, but most of her friends as well. “Back in the mid-1980s when I was a toddler and then a kindergartener, my birthday parties were defined by simplicity and celebrated with kids my parents knew I was familiar with and whose parents they knew. Planning took three days. I remember buying print invitations from the store and filling in my friends’ names who would be receiving the invitation at school,” said Antara.

Now, birthday parties have been taken over by mini train rides, bouncy castles, play dough and sand play corners, balloon and tattoo counters and so on. Themes are picked based on the child’s interests or from a favourite cartoon or a movie. Antara’s planning commences weeks before the actual party. “Often the pressure stems from not the overload of party planning but more from the perceived expectations from peers. Kids sometimes do not know many people at the party.

It eventually turns out to be more for the parents than the kids. My boys are four and a half and two years old. They are too young to appreciate a big party. My goal has been to celebrate with the concept of less is more.” Her elder son’s first birthday was about simple cake-cutting and a relaxed evening with immediate family. “His biggest highlight was his cake-cutting in school. Now as he is a few months away from turning five and more aware. I left the invite list and theme to him, to ensure that it turns out to be a party that he wants and will appreciate.”

Evolving choices

Priya Raghavan, public relations professional

New pair of dresses, temple visits and chocolates. Priya Raghavan’s birthday revolved around family. “Our previous generations hardly remembered their date of birth. My mother was specific about celebrating my sister’s birthday and mine. Our favourite sweet would be prepared. My sister and I wore a similar dress until 10,” said Priya. The first party Priya attended was that of her principal’s daughter. “Most of us belonged to middle-class families. Party was a new concept. I tasted ice candy for the first time. Those were the simple pleasures.” A party for 15-20 guests with a one kg cake, snacks, and return gifts costs around `1,500 on an average in 2001 and 2007.

Now, it costs around `5,000 to `10,000. Priya has a daughter and a son. Earlier, fathers were the official photographers. Now we have professionals especially for these parties. Children sometimes get disappointed if they do not get enough wishes on social media platform, she says. “I was overwhelmed when my husband and I planned our kid’s birthdays for the first time.” Both her kids’ birthdays are during summer holidays. “Earlier, we used to have themed cakes and home parties. As kids grew up, they preferred sleepovers. Guys prefer an IPL match with popcorn or pizza. Girls have their own pyjama nights. It’s better to leave teens on their own whims and fancies. But it’s important to let the child understand the worth of it.”

Memories over extravagance

Preetha Nagarajan, founder of Wondermoms

“Kids of our generation had no expectations. We were happy with whatever was given by parents. Mom would prepare sumptuous delicacies, invite colony and school friends, and we would play games. We were sorted as long as we had cake and chips,” reminisces Preetha. Assorted party caps, balloons, and multi-coloured papers were used to deck up homes. Soft toys and board games were commonly gifted. Poori channa and vegetable biryani used to be a mandatory part of the menu. Western influences and Pinterest has exposed Preetha to ideas. She plans her kids birthdays based on a theme, prepares a scrapbook on their milestones and handpicks every element. As much as she fulfils their demand, she ensures that the gifts are appropriate for the age.

“Buttercream cakes are replaced by fondants. Once kids grow up, they prefer a movie or a game date. Gifting has also become more thoughtful. Return gift is another task. Our days we had only crayons and sketch pens. I’ve inculcated the habit of value for money in my two boys. They need to earn their gifts. Birthdays are more about memories than extravagance.” According to Preetha, cost of a party depends on the number of guests these days. Around 700 to 1,000 is spent for an individual on food, recreation and return gifts.