2000 multi-storied buildings in Chennai come under STF lens

2,068 structures face action for failure to comply with fire safety regulations

Published: 07th May 2019 05:00 AM

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Special Task Force (STF), which was set up to address issues pertaining to encroachments, unauthorized construction and enforcement of provisions of Second Master Plan in the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA), is likely to initiate action against 2,068 multi-storied buildings whose regularisation applications were rejected as they failed to comply with fire safety norms.

It is learnt from Chennai Corporation sources that of the 2068 multi-storied building cases, notices were issued by GCC to 1,454 cases while the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority issued notices to 614 cases.

It is learnt that action will be initiated against commercial and hospital buildings after analyzing the violations pertaining to floors, usage and intensity of violations. Sources said that the committee will find out whether the violations could be regularized under the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Regulations.

It is learnt that those buildings wherein planning permission was issued after 2007 but wherein Completion Certificate was not applied, could be under the scanner as the committee is planning to initiate action against these buildings.

This comes after the Special Task force held its meeting last month. When Express contacted a top housing department official, he said,“We will carry out our mandate as per the Government Order.”

Tamil Nadu government constituted two special taskforces to address issues pertaining to encroachments, unauthorized construction and enforcement of provisions of Second Master Plan in the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) and the areas other than CMA which come under the jurisdiction of Directorate of Town and Country Planning and Composite Local Planning Authority. A Government Order to this effect was passed on December 17, 2018.

This comes after Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs asked the State to take necessary steps after Supreme Court suggested to the Union government to issue an advisory to all states to constitute a Special Task force so that civic facilities are improved and inconvenience caused to residents of cities and other metropolitan cities is reduced.

The 14-member task force in Chennai Metropolitan Area is headed by vice-chairman of CMDA.

14-member task force

Headed by the vice-chairman of CMDA, the 14-member task force in Chennai Metropolitan Area also has the member secretary of CMDA, Chennai corporation commissioner, commissioner of municipal administration, director of town panchayat, director of rural development and panchayat raj, managing director of Metro Water and Joint Commissioner of police (law and order), among others, as its members

1,454
Of the 2068 multi-storied building  cases, notices were issued by GCC to 1,454 cases while CMDA issued notices to 614 cases

2 task forces
The Tamil Nadu government has constituted two special task forces to address issues pertaining to encroachments, unauthorized construction and enforcement of provisions of Second Master Plan

