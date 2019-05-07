A ball of a time with legends at the TNSJA awards

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s been over a week since A Sharath Kamal was honoured by the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists’ Association (TNSJA) at a function sponsored by India Cements but the paddler, who was named as sportsperson for the year 2018-19, still gushes about it. “I loved it,” he said. “It was the first time I had won that award so that was extra nice because the press people have known me for a long time...it’s a nice feeling.”

What made the occasion extra special for the 36-year-old is the fact that he was honoured in the presence of Vijay Amritraj, who was honoured with a lifetime achievement award with VV Kumar (former India leg spinner) and R Gnanasekaran (200m Asian Games gold winner). “My award clearly shows the impact table tennis has had in India over the last year. And to win it in front of the likes of Amritraj Sir who I saw growing up... I thought was special for me.”

The multiple-time Commonwealth Games gold medal winner also praised the overall function. “The event got so many sportspersons under one roof... (V) Baskaran, Amritraj Sir, Kumar, (CSK batting coach Mike) Hussey... it also gave an opportunity for scholarship winners (10 young achievers were given amounts to the tune of `30,000 to continue their sporting dreams) to interact with them. That was a nice touch.”

The ceremony also evoked nostalgia on a grand scale as Amritraj regaled the audience with tales of yore. “I do have a question for (India Cements Ltd. vice-chairman and managing director) N Srinivasan which I would like you all to pass on. I have heard that at 16, he had a vicious forehand. I don’t quite understand why he went into the wrong sport,” was one of the many memorable quotes that made the audience laugh.

Hussey and CSK coach Stephen Fleming, both of whom gave an impromptu speech, gave their thumbs up for the event. “We (Hussey and he) go to many events and be a part of the Chennai fabric and society, but I must say that today was special to see some absolute legends and up-and-coming talents of all sports.”