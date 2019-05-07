A soapy, do-it-yourself affair

Dia Rekhi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : If you’re looking to do something fun this summer, try your hand at soap making. We asked Shreni Kashyeb, founder of Organic Mill, to take us through how to make soap at home.“Melt and Pour soap is a great option for beginners. All you have to do is melt the pre-made base, customise it with your favourite colours and scents, and pour it into a mould,” she said.

Cold process soap is made by combining oils and Sodium Hydroxide (Lye).“That causes a chemical reaction called saponification,” she explained.“Melt and Pour soap has already gone through that process. That means you don’t have to handle lye — you can focus on the design, and you don’t have to cure the soap – it’s ready to use as soon as it’s cool and hard. It’s great for kids as well,” she added.

How to choose a base

There are several options to choose from when selecting a base. Clear and white is a good place to start. They’re simple, cleansing, and ready to customise. The clear base will have more bright colours, while the white will have more pastel colours. You can also try bases with additives like shea butter, goat milk or aloe vera.