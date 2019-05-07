Home Cities Chennai

B.Com courses witness constant rise in demand

Madras University V-C says more colleges seeking permission for new sections in commerce stream.

Published: 07th May 2019 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With each passing year, the demand for the commerce stream at the undergraduate level is rising, said officials of the University of Madras. This year also, University of Madras is flooded with applications from its affiliated colleges, seeking permission to start new sections in Commerce.

“We will soon grant approval to 42 colleges and 6 stand-alone institutions for starting 81 new undergraduate sections. Interestingly, out of the 81 new sections, at least 46 will be for B.Com course,” said vice-chancellor of University of Madras, P Duraisamy. The figure speaks volumes about the rising demand of the commerce course as almost 56per centof the new courses will be opened in commerce stream.

The vice-chancellor said that in the last few years, the demand for commerce course at the undergraduate level is rising significantly. He said University of Madras has 136 affiliated colleges, which includes 12 stand-alone institutions and 23 autonomous colleges. “In 2018-19 academic year, the total intake capacity at the undergraduate level in these colleges was 56,702, out of which B.Com was 25,888. Still, this year, we have received applications from our affiliated colleges to start new sections in the commerce stream. This shows that the demand for commerce is rising with each passing year,” said Duraisamy.

According to experts, increasing job opportunities in the finance, banking and management sector have attracted students towards commerce course.“Earlier, there was a notion among parents and students that science could only ensure for them good and well-paid jobs. But the scenario in engineering colleges and lack of adequate jobs for engineering graduates, has forced people to look at other courses like commerce,” said a faculty of a city college.

Duraisamy also seconded the opinion. “Nowadays, there are plenty of job opportunities available in accounts, finance and marketing sector, which is encouraging students to study commerce. Besides, the students opting for MBA courses also prefer to study B.Com,” said Duraisamy. The vice-chancellor said after inspecting the necessary infrastructure in the affiliated colleges, the approval will be granted to them for the 2019-20 academic year.

56,702was the total intake capacity at the undergraduate level in affiliated colleges. In 2018-19 academic year.  Out of that, B.Com was 25,888. Still, this year, the  Madras University has received applications from colleges to start new sections in the commerce stream

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
commerce stream University of Madras board exams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp