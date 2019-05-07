B.Com courses witness constant rise in demand

Binita Jaiswal By

CHENNAI: With each passing year, the demand for the commerce stream at the undergraduate level is rising, said officials of the University of Madras. This year also, University of Madras is flooded with applications from its affiliated colleges, seeking permission to start new sections in Commerce.

“We will soon grant approval to 42 colleges and 6 stand-alone institutions for starting 81 new undergraduate sections. Interestingly, out of the 81 new sections, at least 46 will be for B.Com course,” said vice-chancellor of University of Madras, P Duraisamy. The figure speaks volumes about the rising demand of the commerce course as almost 56per centof the new courses will be opened in commerce stream.

The vice-chancellor said that in the last few years, the demand for commerce course at the undergraduate level is rising significantly. He said University of Madras has 136 affiliated colleges, which includes 12 stand-alone institutions and 23 autonomous colleges. “In 2018-19 academic year, the total intake capacity at the undergraduate level in these colleges was 56,702, out of which B.Com was 25,888. Still, this year, we have received applications from our affiliated colleges to start new sections in the commerce stream. This shows that the demand for commerce is rising with each passing year,” said Duraisamy.

According to experts, increasing job opportunities in the finance, banking and management sector have attracted students towards commerce course.“Earlier, there was a notion among parents and students that science could only ensure for them good and well-paid jobs. But the scenario in engineering colleges and lack of adequate jobs for engineering graduates, has forced people to look at other courses like commerce,” said a faculty of a city college.

Duraisamy also seconded the opinion. “Nowadays, there are plenty of job opportunities available in accounts, finance and marketing sector, which is encouraging students to study commerce. Besides, the students opting for MBA courses also prefer to study B.Com,” said Duraisamy. The vice-chancellor said after inspecting the necessary infrastructure in the affiliated colleges, the approval will be granted to them for the 2019-20 academic year.

