Bharat Sevak Samaj launches diploma courses

Published: 07th May 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Dr KM Cherian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bharat Sevak Samaj in association with Dr KM Cherian’s Frontier Lifeline Hospital & Frontier Mediville Science Park launched courses for Diploma in Autopsy & Embalming Technician and Diploma in Anatomy & Pathology Curator. These are two-year courses and the eligibility criteria is class 12 (pass) or equivalent.

Bharat Sevak Samaj is a national development agency established in 1952 by the Planning Commission of Government of India. “It gives me pleasure to be associated with Bharat Sevak Samaj. According to reports, we are seeing a shortage in medical and pathology technicians in the country. I hope these courses help in eliminating the gap to some extent,” said Dr KM Cherian, chairman & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital, and founder, Frontier Mediville.

Frontier Mediville offers unique paramedical undergraduate and graduate courses.  The undergraduate programmes in basic sciences, allied health sciences and nursing provide many opportunities to students who want to pursue the medical stream.

It also conducts a diploma programme in stem cell and tissue engineering affiliated to the University of Madras.  The research wing is recognised by University of Madras, Pondicherry University and Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University for conducting various research leading to PhD degrees in several disciplines including Biotechnology and Pharmacology.

