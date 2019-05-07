Celebrate Ramadan during flight travel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Emirates’ signature Ramadan service has begun to coincide with the start of the holy month. During Ramadan, the airline is expected to serve one million dates to customers during iftar and suhoor, both on board and on the ground in Dubai. The service consists of specially crafted iftar meals on board, relevant programming on its inflight entertainment system, and the distribution of dates and water on the ground.

Customers breaking their fast on board will be offered iftar boxes with a nutritional meal. Each box consists of couscous salad and grilled chicken or moudardara and roasted chicken, sandwiches, spinach fatayer or tomato and onion fatayer, assorted sweets, dates, laban and water. Over 1,50,000 iftar boxes will be served during the holy month, ensuring customers are well catered for in addition to the usual Emirates meal services on board.

These meals will be available to passengers across all cabin classes on select Emirates flights that coincide with iftar times. This includes flights to and from the Gulf region as well as flights catering to Umrah groups travelling to Jeddah and Medina during the month of Ramadan.

Emirates utilises a unique tool to calculate the correct timings for imsak (the time to commence fasting) and iftar while in-flight. It calculates the exact Ramadan timings using the aircraft’s longitude, latitude and altitude; ensuring accuracy while on board. When the sun sets, passengers will be informed of the iftar time by the captain.

Emirates’ award-winning ICE system will feature special religious programming from May. This includes the religious animated series, The Prophets; informative programmes such as Ramadan in the Islamic World, Al Alam Bayn Fotour wa Sohour and Men Raheeq Al Iman; as well as Khawater Ramadaneya, a programme based on the poems of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Arabic audiobooks including Ahmad Al Shugairi’s Thoughts of a Young Man have also been added.

Eid on board

To mark the end of Ramadan, Emirates customers can look forward to a special offering for Eid. From June 4 to June 6, customers can look forward to sweet treats on select flights. First and Business Class customers can sample a selection of special ice-cream flavours such as Dates, Cinnamon Baklava or Arabic Coffee with Dates throughout Ramadan and Eid.