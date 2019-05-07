Check the check-dam

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The city’s four reservoirs will go bereft of water by this month end. This is the apt time for the state government to improve the conditions of such tanks for future rains. One such project which has been delayed by the government for almost a year is the repair of an important check-dam across Cooum river in Tiruvallur district.

Though the Water Resources Department of Public Works Department (PWD) has been engaged in the construction of multiple check-dams across rivers in and around Chennai, the Korattur check-dam across Cooum river holds special value. But this project has been kept in the backburner due to want of funds from other agencies, said officials.

If the check-dam is repaired before the next monsoon, close to 15,000 cusecs of clean water from the Cooum can be directed into the Chembarambakkam reservoir, said officials. Due to its location across the Cooum which is still devoid of pollution near Puduchatram Village, the 10-kilometre channel from the check-dam will act as an additional source of water to the reservoir.

Usually, the reservoir gets water from two main sources — the excess water from Sriperumbudur tank and water from Poondi reservoir. If rebuilt soon, this check-dam can act as another source and will also help in storing a large quantum of water from the river before it drains into the sea.Officials said that the check-dam was extensively damaged and breached during the floods in 2015 with a majority of the structure getting washed away.

An estimate of `35.5 crore was the amount formulated by the planning and formulation wing of the PWD, to repair the check-dam, which had sent a detailed proposal to the government during July 2018. “In 2010, when the check-dam was functional with powerful regulators in place, we were able to divert 12,000 cusecs of Cooum water to Chembarambakkam. The engineers have proposed a new design which can help in directing around 50,000 cusecs of water from Cooum to the reservoir through the Bangaru Channel,” said a senior PWD official.

Also, officials said that the government hasn’t passed an order to start work yet due to want of funds from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). “There were several other projects which got top priority last year and received funds from NABARD. Because of this, this project has been kept on hold. Also, tender processes have been completed for desilting Chembarambakkam, Cholavaram and Poondi reservoirs. Work has begun in Cholavaram too. This water channel will be very useful as Chembarambakkam will have increased capacity soon,” said the official.

Fact File

Main water sources of Chembarambakkam are Poondi reservoir and Sriperumbudur tank.

Currently, Chembarambakkam is nearly empty and has only 3 Mcft of water.

Combined capacity of four reservoirs less than 2 per cent their capacity.

Krishna water and water from Kosasthalaiyar river fill up Poondi which in turn fills up the other three tanks.

All the way till Parthipet village in Poonamallee taluk of Tiruvallur

district, the Cooum river has sparkling clean water.

Korattur check-dam can act as a third source to Chembarambakkam which is otherwise dependent only on two other unreliable sources.