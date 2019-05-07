Cocoa soap  

Home Cities Chennai

Dispersing powders in alcohol helps them mix into the Melt and Pour soap without clumps. Mix four teaspoons cocoa powder with one tablespoon of 99% isopropyl alcohol.

CHENNAI :  Dispersing powders in alcohol helps them mix into the Melt and Pour soap without clumps. Mix four teaspoons cocoa powder with one tablespoon of 99% isopropyl alcohol. The exact amount of alcohol is not very important — add more if necessary to create a thick paste. Set aside.

    Chop 900 g of white Melt and Pour soap base into small uniform pieces. Place all the soap into a large heat-safe bowl. Place the bowl into the microwave and melt the soap in 30-second bursts. Between each burst, stir the soap to help it melt evenly and prevent overheating. Continue heating and stirring until the base is completely melted.
    Add the dispersed cocoa powder to the melted soap and stir to fully mix in the powders.
    Add 8.5 g of vanilla essential oil and 8.5 g of cinnamon essential oil.
    Move the mould to where you’d like the candle to fully cool and harden. Check the temperature of the soap. Once the soap is about 50°C, carefully pour into the mould. Once the soap is poured into the mould, the mould shouldn’t be moved or else the seal could break. Use one hand to steady the mould as you pour to prevent it from falling over.
    Spritz the top with 99% isopropyl alcohol to get rid of bubbles. Allow the soap to fully cool and harden for at least four hours or overnight.
    Once the soap is completely cool and hard, remove from the mould. Use a crinkle cutter to cut the soap into bars. Cut them as thin or as thick as you’d like. You can use a non-serrated knife if you prefer a smooth look. Wrap the soap in plastic wrap to prevent glycerin dew and enjoy.

Ingredients
• Any shaped silicone moulds
• White Melt and Pour soap base: 900 g
• Cacao powder: 4 tsp
• Vanilla essential oil: 8.5 g
• Cinnamon
essential oil: 8.5 g
• 99% isopropyl alcohol in a spray bottle
• Soap or loaf cutters

Benefits of cocoa soap
•  Slows down aging of skin. 
•  Cocoa powder is rich in antioxidants called flavonols. 
• The powerful antioxidant properties of flavonols help fight free radicals, hence making skin youthful for longer. 
•  External use and consumption of cocoa powder plumps your skin cells and fight premature wrinkles.

