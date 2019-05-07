Delicious ways to include dairy in your child’s diet

Swati Kapoor By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dairy is one of the most essential food groups to be included in the daily diets of growing children. Milk and milk products like paneer, curd and butter are rich in calcium which help children to develop strong bones and teeth. They are an excellent source of vitamin B12, potassium, magnesium, zinc and are naturally loaded with good protein, fat and carbohydrates. Swati Kapoor, an independent nutritionist from Bengaluru, who is also part of the Thirumala Nutrition Foundation, shares a few dairy-based recipes.

Dates Milk Muffin: Soak seedless dates in ½ cup of milk for 10 minutes. Make a batter using 1/4th cup of whole wheat flour, ½ tsp baking powder, dates and milk. Grease a muffin pan with butter/oil. Pour the batter. Add two cups of water in the cooker and remove the whistle. Place the pan on the stand and cook for 40 minutes. Garnish with almonds. This eggless muffin is a perfect concoction of calcium and iron.

Apple cinnamon smoothie

Combine half a cup of chopped apples, one cup fresh curd, half a stick of cinnamon, one-fourth teaspoon of rolled or steel cut plain oats, half teaspoon honey in a tall mixing jar and blend it. Pour the smoothie in a glass, garnish it with almonds and serve immediately. This drink is a complete package of high fibre, calcium and protein. It is an energy booster for kids.

Makhana (lotus seeds) kheer Slowly roast makhanas in ghee until it turns crispy and slightly brown in colour. Boil milk in a pan on medium heat for 10 minutes. Add the makhanas. Simmer, till it becomes creamy and soft. Add powdered jaggery, cardamom powder, mix well and simmer till the jaggery is melted into the kheer. Garnish with nuts, dried rose petals. This is rich in calcium, protein and potassium.