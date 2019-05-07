Home Cities Chennai

Examine yourself and acknowledge your traits to be happy

Nowadays there seems to be a crisis, disappointment, and conflict of duality at every step of life.

Published: 07th May 2019 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Nowadays there seems to be a crisis, disappointment, and conflict of duality at every step of life. How do we deal with this? How do we prevent the self from becoming pessimistic or disheartened? Today the great modern disease of human consciousness is all about looking outward to find means to derive happiness without examining inner self, the values, attitudes, and motives; relying and depending more on the external signals and hoping for the best.

However, in practicality, life cannot be created with such hopes as there are no short cuts to happiness. In today’s world, no individual and nothing can create a permanent state of well-being within us as it is our prerogative and responsibility. The external factors can contribute, guide and inspire us but ultimately our life is what we make out of it. 

True happiness or a lack of it does not come from external things but from what is inside oneself. For example, money is not the means to happiness nor is it the cause of one’s unhappiness. In reality, it is our own attitudes and values that determine the use or misuse of external instruments, whether that is money, a person, an event or an object.

A life that has value and is worthy of living is only possible when there is a reflective examination through which there can be illuminating change. So, to reorientate our consciousness, we require a consciousness based on self-knowledge, the knowledge of the spiritual self which creates self-respect and positivity, enabling us to gain the right perspective on life which in turn can help us deal with any kind of negativity. Accordingly, with positivity, we experience inner strength to cope with external issues affecting the sense of balance in our life. When we are more positive towards self, we express the same attitude towards others.

Inner strength also comes when we interact with others in such a way that love, peace, and happiness are honestly expressed and experienced. The pivotal point is honesty because there cannot be a sense of fulfilment through falsehood, imitation or duality expressed through attitude. Hence, the need of the hour is to live a life based on eternal spiritual principles that allow us to keep a positive attitude. Spirituality is not a system or technique of worship or ritual. It is in essence knowing how to lead a life. A spiritual person is one who has found that spark of eternal reference within which gives him or her not only deep contentment but also a sense of purpose.

The first prerequisite for spirituality is a life that functions appropriately and thinks and cares about one’s self in the most decent way. Thinking and caring about one’s self in an inappropriate way creates too much dependence on others, too many needs, too many demands and too much possessiveness. So the right way to proceed is to first examine oneself and then acknowledge the positive and the negative traits within us. So, let us awaken the expression of the divine within us to live a fulfilling joyful life.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp