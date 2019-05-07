Home Cities Chennai

Flame-grilled adventure with African flavours

Galito’s opened its second outlet in the city, featuring classic South African dishes that cater to all palates

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
CHENNAI : It’s been only a week since the second outlet of Galito’s was launched at Phoenix MarketCity. The scorching heat is not an excuse for patrons to visit the restaurant. We managed to get a seat by a corner in the packed 3,400-sq-ft space. The eatery serving South African cuisine has found it’s place on the ground floor of the mall, where Nandos was earlier. The brightly-lit ambiance, vibrant walls painted in red and green, cane lights suspended from ceiling, and serving counter stacked with sauce bottles — everything is same as its first outlet in Forum Vijaya Mall, which opened seven months back. The new space has 95 seats indoors, and the alfresco, which is yet to begin service, has 45 seats.

Galito’s combotada boasts a marination made
with secretherbs and spices sourced from
Africa  Debadatta Mallick

Galito’s was originally started in South Africa in 1996. It was a favourite spot for families. Their succulent and flavourful flame-grilled chicken gained popularity and spread its roots to other parts of the country in ten years. In 2014, Galito’s found a new ally in the Tablez Food Company — the F&B arm of Lulu International — and opened branches across the Middle East, India and Sri Lanka. There is one outlet in Bengaluru, one in Kochi, and two in Chennai.

“The eatery is slowly building an empire out of chicken lovers. The menu across the globe is the same except for few tweaks on dishes pertaining to the taste buds of customers. In India, we have a special menu for vegetarians. There are wholesome meal combos for affordable prices. Many expats like the food we serve,” said Manoj Mohan, VP, F&B, Tablez.

Fiery and feisty
The menu has plenty to offer ranging from wraps, rice bowls, espatadas, salad, soup, starters, and burgers. While the dishes predominantly involve chicken, there are a few prawn delicacies as well.

Galito’s chicken boasts a marination made with secret indigenous herbs and spices sourced from Africa 24 hours before meeting the fire. The items are marinated at their central processing unit in ECR and brought to the restaurant. Another highlight is their four sauce varieties. It’s the slight variation in the chilli content that brings out different tastes. Garlic, lemon and herb, mild, hot, and extra hot are the options. People can please their palette with a choice of their sauce — all available at every table.

For the chicken fix 
We’re served with moderately sweet pulpy duet of mango and mint mojitos to wet our palette. For starters, we begin with grilled chicken livers, which is a hot-seller among expats. The freshly grilled liver pieces are cooked in a tangy onion and tomato sauce and served with garlic bread. The meat is gentle and not chewy.  Meanwhile, we take a bite of the grilled chicken salad to get a balance of spices. Abundant with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, yogurt mayo dressing and shredded chicken breast — it’s a mouthful of freshness and juicy flavour.

We take a break before the best was served. The chicken and prawn combotada is a speciality here. One skewer each of marinated pieces of chicken thighs and jumbo prawn was served piping hot. The meat was succulent and the seasoning was distinct for each of them.

The next was flame grilled peri peri chicken. The meat was immersed in bold and delicious African flavours. It’s the best seller of the menu. Their burgers are a must try too. The patties are freshly made with chicken breasts. The proportion of chicken to burger is decent. We wrap up our meal with a dessert — malva pudding with vanilla ice cream. The sugar rush is sure to stay till next meal. A meal for two costs `800.

