Goodness of dates

CHENNAI: The holy month of Ramzan has begun. Followers of Islam around the world will observe day-long fasts.A staple during this holy month, dates are considered a blessed fruit. They are rich in sugar, fibre, minerals, phytonutrients, vitamin C, potassium, magnesium and iron. After a fast, eating dates help increase the glucose levels in your blood back to normal.

“Dates are said to be the best snack for people of all age groups. Working professionals find it easy to be carried around along with other nuts. It gives instant energy, satisfies hunger and takes care of body strength. It’s God’s gift that dates are available in plenty during this time of the year. Anybody can afford this since it’s available in all price ranges. Every masjid will distribute two pieces of dates in a packet after prayers. We break our fast with it,” said Umaima Hussain Basuwala, a Bohra Muslim. Iftar, a meal eaten by Muslims at the time of breaking the fast,  includes a bowl of dates. Some desserts like kheer, phirni and sheermal use dates more elaborately.

Apart from cultural significance, breaking fasts with dates has been scientifically backed by studies around the world, especially in the Middle East. “After day-long fasting, your body is deprived of energy and dehydrated. Low blood sugar can be a common manifestation of fasting. In such a scenario, dates activate the body to take in the inflow of food, by helping to secrete digestive juices. Dates are a natural sweetener and can be taken as a replacement for sugar through date syrups,” said Vinitha Krishnan, nutritionist, Fortis Malar Hospital.

On a daily basis, dates can be consumed during any part of a meal. They are full of carbohydrates and fibre. The high-fibre content keeps the bowel movements regulated despite the drastic change in meal patterns and prevents constipation. Dates are said to be energy-dense. A hundred grams consists of 277 calories. “Dates are cardioprotective. The glycemic index or sugar level is less. Studies have been published that having dates induces normal labour when consumed during the last month of pregnancy.

The time taken for labour also reduces by four hours. Rich in iron, it helps in bone-strengthening during menopause and post-osteoporosis. They have anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.
“Dates are rich in calcium, magnesium and phosphorous. Studies are being conducted to analyse the benefits of dates among diabetic people,” she said.

Khajoor or stuffed dates

Soak dry dates in rose water. After some time, remove the seeds. Blend it with khoya, saffron, powdered almond and pistachio. Add a few drops of rose water. This is used to stuff the dates, which  is wrapped in colour papers and distributed as chocolates or consumed as a sweet.

