Government told to pay Rs 1 lakh to police torture victim

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission has recommended to the State government to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to a retired government employee who was allegedly harassed by the then inspector of police in Kayatar police station in Thoothukudi district over a land dispute.

The then inspector of Kayatar police station, Udhayasooriyan, had allegedly registered cases against the family members of  N Karuppasamy, a retired government official, and also assaulted one of the family members in 2015.

Although he filed a complaint with the police saying that the brothers had claimed ownership of the land through forged documents, he was allegedly harassed by the inspector. The police officer also filed a case against his son-in-law Chelladurai who was assaulted by the inspector, the petition said.

The inspector was running a kangaroo court by issuing threats to transfer the property to the brothers, the complainant said, alleging a violation of his human rights. Denying the allegations, Udhayasooriyan said he had registered cases based on the complaint given by the brothers and carried out investigation accordingly.

Considering the oral and documentary evidence, SHRC judge D Jayachandran observed that the act committed by the inspector was gruesome and he had violated the human rights of the complainant.

The judge on Monday recommended to the state government to provide compensation of Rs 1 lakh to Karuppasamy and to recover the compensation amount from the inspector.

