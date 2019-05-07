Lyricist J Francis Krupa mistakenly held for murder, let off with apology

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: J Francis Krupa, a lyricist who has penned songs for many Tamil movies, was detained by the police, suspecting him to have killed a man who was found dead on his lap, at the Koyambedu market. However, after police checked the CCTV footage, they found that Krupa was only trying to help the man who had suddenly developed seizures.

“On Sunday night at around 8pm, people saw a drunkard hitting the chest of another man lying down and informed us. We reached the spot and saw that a dead man was lying on the man’s lap. People claimed that they saw them fighting and then the man was murdered,” said a police source who reached the spot first after the information. The police took the man to the Koyambedu police station. Inspector Deepak Kumar investigated the man, identified as Francis Krupa, who told the police that he saw the man suffering from a seizure and tried to save him but he died.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Mithun (34) from Assam who was working as a daily wage worker in the Koyambedu market.“Krupa entered the market inebriated, to get some details for film shooting and found Rajesh Mithun lying unconscious. He picked him up to give first-aid. Initially, he was secured on suspicion but was let off after interrogation,” said the police officer.

Since Francis was drunk and had an untidy look with long beard and uncombed hair, it was suspected that he could have murdered the man, said the police who later apologised to the lyricist.

The doctors after post-mortem, confirmed that Rajesh Mithun died of a medical condition and was not murdered. Also, since the post-mortem report has also confirmed that it was a natural death, the case has been altered from IPC section 302 to Section 174 of CrPC.

Director A Balakrishnan who worked with Krupa in Kamaraj movie, said that the writer hails from Pathiniparai village near Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district and is not married. He often stayed in Koyambedu bus terminus when he did not get a room to stay.

Krupa has penned songs for movies like Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu and co-written a screenplay for former Chief Minister Kamaraj’s biographical movie titled Kamaraj. “He co-wrote the film Kamaraj, as the writer, Chembur Jayaraj wanted him to work for the film and gave him the credit since he collected necessary materials for the film,” said Balakrishnan.

Representatives of Tamizhini Pathippagam, the publishing house which published his novel Kanni (Virgin), said that Francis Krupa is kind-hearted in nature and it is unimaginable that he would commit murder.

J Francis Krupa, who has penned down many songs for movies, is the author of eight poetry collections and the novel Kanni.