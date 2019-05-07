Home Cities Chennai

Lyricist J Francis Krupa mistakenly held for murder, let off with apology

Since Francis was drunk and had an untidy look with long beard and uncombed hair, it was suspected that he could have murdered the man, said the police who later apologised to the lyricist.

Published: 07th May 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

J Francis Krupa

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: J Francis Krupa, a lyricist who has penned songs for many Tamil movies, was detained by the police, suspecting him to have killed a man who was found dead on his lap, at the Koyambedu market. However, after police checked the CCTV footage, they found that Krupa was only trying to help the man who had suddenly developed seizures.

“On Sunday night at around 8pm, people saw a drunkard hitting the chest of another man lying down and informed us. We reached the spot and saw that a dead man was lying on the man’s lap. People claimed that they saw them fighting and then the man was murdered,” said a police source who reached the spot first after the information. The police took the man to the Koyambedu police station. Inspector Deepak Kumar investigated the man, identified as Francis Krupa, who told the police that he saw the man suffering from a seizure and tried to save him but he died.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Mithun (34) from Assam who was working as a daily wage worker in the Koyambedu market.“Krupa entered the market inebriated, to get some details for film shooting and  found Rajesh Mithun lying unconscious. He picked him up to give first-aid. Initially, he was secured on suspicion but was let off after interrogation,” said the police officer.

Since Francis was drunk and had an untidy look with long beard and uncombed hair, it was suspected that he could have murdered the man, said the police who later apologised to the lyricist.

The doctors after post-mortem, confirmed that Rajesh Mithun died of a medical condition and was not murdered. Also, since the post-mortem report has also confirmed that it was a natural death, the case has been altered from IPC section 302 to Section 174 of CrPC.

Director A Balakrishnan who worked with Krupa in Kamaraj movie, said that the writer hails from Pathiniparai village near Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district and is not married. He often stayed in Koyambedu bus terminus when he did not get a room to stay.

Krupa has penned songs for movies like Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu and co-written a screenplay for former Chief Minister Kamaraj’s biographical movie titled Kamaraj. “He co-wrote the film Kamaraj, as the writer, Chembur Jayaraj wanted him to work for the film and gave him the credit since he collected necessary materials for the film,” said Balakrishnan.

Representatives of Tamizhini Pathippagam, the publishing house which published his novel Kanni (Virgin), said that Francis Krupa is kind-hearted in nature and it is unimaginable that he would commit murder.

J Francis Krupa, who has penned down many songs for movies, is the author of eight poetry collections and the novel Kanni.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
J Francis Krupa murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp