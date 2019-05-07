Home Cities Chennai

Chennai man gets five-year jail term for sexually harassing three girls

A total of 18 witnesses were examined during the trial.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A trial court here on Monday sentenced a 44-year-old man to five years imprisonment on charges of sexually assaulting three minor girls. According to the public prosecutor L Srilekha, the convict, C Vijay had, on October 8, 2016, sexually assaulted the girls by luring them to come to the terrace of his house. The victims were aged below 10 years.

After one of the children informed her parents, a complaint was lodged at the all-women police station, Chintadripet, and the police arrested Vijay under charges of aggravated penetrative sexual assault, Section 6, and sexual harassment of the child, Section 12 of the POCSO Act.

According to the prosecution, the girls lived in the convict’s neighbourhood and were playing a game called ‘The doctor in the streets’. Finding an opportunity, Vijay lured the girls by saying that the hospital was located on the terrace of his house where he sexually assaulted them, submitted the prosecution.

A total of 18 witnesses were examined during the trial. Denying the allegations, the counsel for the convict argued that there was no aggravated penetrative sexual assault in which a case was registered under Section 6 of the POCSO Act. Mahila court judge RN Manjula, hearing both the side of the arguments, observed that the convict should have been charged under aggravated sexual assault under section 10 of the POCSO Act.

The judge after finding the accused guilty, sentenced C Vijay to undergo 5 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine amount of Rs 15,000.

TAGS
rape sexual harassment POCSO

