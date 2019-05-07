Express News Service

CHENNAI : Animals have really very little rights in India, or even globally and these few rights are hard won. They therefore need to be respected and adhered to even more, given their opposition. I say this with a certain amount of irritation right now considering how difficult it has been for our cities and citizens to grant the space and right to joy to both pet parents and their pets. Yet as has recently happened in Cubbon Park, we see a few extremely badly behaved pet owners (no, they don’t qualify as parents) who find a snappy dog, a lunging Rottweiler par for the course, a dog pooping on the middle of a child playground perfectly acceptable, or a dog off leash in a public area where not everyone is comfortable with dogs, perfectly standard.

They won’t bother to use the Off-Leash Dog Park instead. You will often see them looking away in disinterest or worse, telling YOU not to come in their way. These, folks, are the Nightmares on Pet Street, the awful pet owners that genuine pet parents are mortified by. We need to stop them since they give us all a bad name.

The rights of many are unfortunately dependent on the responsibilities of a few. Let’s take a recent example. Cubbon Park (with BBMP) attempted to ban dogs several years ago, given that as per its Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) Act 1975, dogs cannot enter parks. Lalbagh still does not allow dogs. Many of us made huge effort via Facebook community Cubbon Park Canines & CJ Memorial Trust , to allow dogs - perhaps the only open green space for our beloved pets to walk around in the city. And finally the petition was reluctantly allowed.

The huge effort made behooved those who have benefited from this to behave with even more care and responsibility, given that this was a newly won right, with eyes clearly focused on an increasingly polarised issue and that one transgression could cost all pet parents dearly.

Yet despite being a compassionate and reasonably civic minded city, it is galling to see the sheer lack of civic mindedness in some of the outliers - pet owners who visit public places. You often see young people or families, often with fancy breeds like huskies or pugs strolling by with neither a leash nor a poop scoop or paper, even kidding with each other when the pet makes a mess on the sidewalk. It’s almost at these moments that the pet is actually park property, and messing it up is really the park workers’ responsibility. That’s plain unfair.

For a person running or stepping in dog poop, this is not funny. For a person being chased by a poorly socialised dog, it is definitely not acceptable. What is shocking is that the pet is treated as an accessory to carry around, hang out with, even show off, but not to be minded or taken ownership of. Let the same people go West and they would be picking up at the drop of a hat, considering the $500 fines that are standard. Is is this what we need? It makes me really sad.

While this may not be the most appropriate subject to discuss in a drawing room, and I apologise about being anal about it ( pun unintended) - but why is it that so many of our Indian families with dogs, find it abhorrent to pick up after their dog with either a newspaper, a biodegradable bag and put it in the nearest litter bin at the park? Even worse is the response one gets when this question is put to a careless pet owner and they reply ‘Why don’t you first check the street dogs?

They crap all over the place. So who picks that up?’ That logic is the most stupid thing I’ve ever heard, because most of the park dogs, having lived there, always discreetly poop at a familiar or easily biodegradable space and often cover with leaves. Secondly,there is a fine for littering in public places. This qualifies. Third, are you actually trying the logic of aggregation? You kill, therefore I can also kill? Ridiculous.

For example, there are people unfortunately without access to public toilets who are forced to use walls or railway tracks, so by that same logic, should we ask these pet owners to do the same thing? Yes it’s really that simple and this argument tends to flummox them. Just because someone cannot or doesn’t do it, it doesn’t mean that you also don’t have to. The dogs don’t have a prehensile thumb to pick up their poop or they would. The dogs pay the price of your carelessness. People whose dogs either go bounding off jumping on to other dogs or families, without being checked by their family or kept on leash are also very irresponsible.

What surprises me is that the peace and privileges accorded to our pets is so recent and we are so revelling in our hard-won enjoyment of that. Will we lose it because of these uncivic morons? Have they no sense of understanding that these rights come with responsibilities? Have we no idea that we have to be empathetic to other people’s rights to use public space? During the famous #NotWithoutMyDog campaign in 2018, we decided that while BBMP laws were wrong for many reasons, we would suggest that parents regulate ourselves, to ensure that we were fair, kind and responsible for the pets that were dependent on us, and our human communities.

Please read the Responsible Pet Parent Pledge we designed. In addition we pledged to do all we could to ensure that our pets were always welcome in the community that they lived in. It is only then we can live, coexist, even thrive together.

Maybe we should start a rogue’s gallery for pet owners’. Kidding aside, if you know one of those god-awful folks who don’t pick up after their dog, don’t bother to leash the dog when others are around, leave dogs unsupervised with others and take no responsibility for their behaviour, step up and politely stop them - tell them they are ruining it for all the good parents like you, and our lovely innocent pet dogs. Remember that if the dog had a voice he would say only one thing – ‘Maybe I’m the one who can’t read the rules, but heck, you can, so just follow them, you crappy, crappy parent!’

End of rant!

