Home Cities Chennai

Smart bikes on footpath make Anna Nagar look not-so-smart

Residents suggest that bicycles outside stations can be parked inside the huge parking lots.

Published: 07th May 2019 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

The cycle-sharing system was launched in February  Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: From puncture shops and cobblers to scooters and cars, encroachment is rampant on the footpaths of Anna Nagar, especially in Shanthi Colony, Anna Nagar 18th Main Road and Anna Nagar Second Avenue. With three Metro stations along Second Avenue, this part of the city is battling a new challenge — smart bikes parked outside the stations on the footpath, leaving little space for pedestrians.
The three Metro stations, — Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar Tower and Anna Nagar East, — have smart bikes parked outside on the footpath. 

“We were happy that the government was finally pushing pollution-free transport with the cycle-sharing system. However, the bicycles occupy the footpath forcing us to walk on the road dodging zipping vehicles,” said R Krishnamoorthy, a resident of Anna Nagar. 

Residents suggest that bicycles outside stations can be parked inside the huge parking lots. “Thirumanagalam station has parking space for cars, and Anna Nagar Tower station’s parking lot is hardly used. they can be utilised,” said Jayalaxmi Sivakumar, a regular commuter. 

Encroachment issue in other areas of Anna Nagar remains unabated. P Balamani, another resident said, with the arterial Shanthi Colony witnessing a lot of commercial activity, the road is always blocked with vehicles. “A lot of eateries, which came up recently on the road have put up chairs and tables on the footpath. The Corporation too has not taken any action against the illegal businesses. Garbage is also disposed of on the footpath by vendors attracting stray dogs,” he said. Officials could not be contacted for their comment on the ongoing problem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
encroachment Anna Nagar
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp