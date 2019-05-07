Smart bikes on footpath make Anna Nagar look not-so-smart

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: From puncture shops and cobblers to scooters and cars, encroachment is rampant on the footpaths of Anna Nagar, especially in Shanthi Colony, Anna Nagar 18th Main Road and Anna Nagar Second Avenue. With three Metro stations along Second Avenue, this part of the city is battling a new challenge — smart bikes parked outside the stations on the footpath, leaving little space for pedestrians.

The three Metro stations, — Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar Tower and Anna Nagar East, — have smart bikes parked outside on the footpath.

“We were happy that the government was finally pushing pollution-free transport with the cycle-sharing system. However, the bicycles occupy the footpath forcing us to walk on the road dodging zipping vehicles,” said R Krishnamoorthy, a resident of Anna Nagar.

Residents suggest that bicycles outside stations can be parked inside the huge parking lots. “Thirumanagalam station has parking space for cars, and Anna Nagar Tower station’s parking lot is hardly used. they can be utilised,” said Jayalaxmi Sivakumar, a regular commuter.

Encroachment issue in other areas of Anna Nagar remains unabated. P Balamani, another resident said, with the arterial Shanthi Colony witnessing a lot of commercial activity, the road is always blocked with vehicles. “A lot of eateries, which came up recently on the road have put up chairs and tables on the footpath. The Corporation too has not taken any action against the illegal businesses. Garbage is also disposed of on the footpath by vendors attracting stray dogs,” he said. Officials could not be contacted for their comment on the ongoing problem.