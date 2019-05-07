Students, sand and service in Sonebadhra

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Four days into his new job as a sub-divisional magistrate, probationary officer A Manikandan began looking into the illegal sand-mining activities in his area of jurisdiction, specifically in a town called Ghorawal in Uttar Pradesh.“I got a lot of calls that day from people involved in it. However, I ignored all calls until the FIRs were filed. The first few months of your job are important, because it will show how your entire career will go.

I did not want anyone to take my intentions in the wrong way,” said Manikandan. Having cleared the UPSC Exam in 2016, he was assigned to the Sonebadhra district in Uttar Pradesh in 2018 as the sub-collector for the area.Having worked earlier as a drugs inspector with the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department, and as a manager with the TN Medical Services Corporation before that, jumping to a new state with a different language was difficult.

The officer comes from a small

village near Neyveli

“I used to have a teacher come in every evening and teach me some basic words and phrases,” said the Masters graduate in Pharmacology from Madras Medical College. His strict treatment of sand-mining led to the significant curbing of the activity in the district.

Manikandan quickly realised that the average attendance of children in the district was very low — clocking around 50 per cent. “This was a two-fold problem. Firstly, teachers were not willing to teach students who have fallen behind as it was extra work, and secondly, the children were sent to work in the fields, which always had some regional crop,” he said.

To rally the children to school, Manikandan went through the teachers. “I used to ask the teachers, whose schools had a less than 50 per cent record, to come to my office daily. I told them that it was their duty to make sure the attendance levels rose. They would go to the children’s houses and speak to the parents directly, and if the parents would not send their child, they would pass on the details to me and I would visit them personally,” he said.

He recommends that the students preparing for the exams study smart, by learning the right general knowledge and referring to older papers. “To all those trying their second or third or fourth attempt, don’t give up. You have only just started, keep trying until you accomplish. You don’t know how close you are to the finish line, and if you give up now, you may not be able to enjoy the fruits of your hard work,” he said.

Increase in attendance rate

Slowly, by increasing the attendance limit from 50 to 60 to 70 to 80 per cent every day, Manikandan managed to achieve and maintain an 85 per cent average attendance rate in his district in one week. This programme was then implemented in the state.