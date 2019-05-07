Home Cities Chennai

The shame-blame game

Following a viral video where a woman suggested that women’s clothing choices can lead to sexual  harassment or rape, many took to social media to express their anger at her views.

Published: 07th May 2019 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 03:54 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Following a viral video where a woman suggested that women’s clothing choices can lead to sexual harassment or rape, many took to social media to express their anger at her views. Chennaiites weigh in on the morality behind posting these videos, name bashing & hate comments

Nethra Gururaj, 21
Fight the thought and not the person. We must identify the wrong thought of the harasser instead of his or her flaws which are not relevant. Basically, an eye for an eye doesn’t serve the purpose. By shaming the person, we start a chain of reactions which leads to cyberbullying. If one wants to express their anger, they are free to do that, but this personal vengeance is unnecessary.

Paridhi Sharma, 19
Yes, it is okay to name and shame a harasser up to a level where you are acknowledging the mistake done by them. It shouldn’t boil down to the level where there is no difference between the harasser and the people affected by them.

Shalini Pasumaikumar, 19
T  his is one of the most pathetic news I’ve heard in recent times. If the lady was indeed concerned she should have been polite to the girls. Nobody has the authority to question a girl on what she is wearing or pass intrusive comments. Trolling the lady isn’t going to get us anywhere. We should stop these impulsive judgments as we might not know the whole story.

Shruthi Jeganathan, 19
Online trolls are everywhere and its reach is increasing by the minute. People react aggressively when something wrong takes place. A single tweet can actually ruin a person’s life. Everyone should think twice before bashing someone online. Publicly shaming someone, even if what they have done is wrong, is not correct.

Hitha Ajith, 19
It is definitely not okay to name and shame. How does it make them any better then? We’re basically fighting fire with fire. We need people to understand that this line of mentality is not exclusive to one person. Address the issues which leads to such misogynistic behaviour.

Roshan Kumar, 21
It takes a lot of courage to fight back and those girls were brave enough to do that, but it’s not completely the woman’s fault. Maybe that’s how she was raised. I blame society for making her believe in these things. On the other hand, there’s a limit to shaming people. Rather, we should try to make them understand what is wrong.

Avanthika Sivakumar, 22 
Rather than feeling sympathy for the actual victim, why are we trying to feel sorry for the perpetrator? Her receiving threats online was not directly because of those girls, it was just people’s anger towards her reaction. Maybe if they had known this would happen, they wouldn’t have published the video. But just like the lady claimed she was too harsh, the girls did what they felt was right in their moment of shock. Even the #MeToo movement would not have grown as much if no one had named and shamed anyone. One must take responsibility for one’s actions, even if it means someone else has to call them out on it. It’s unfortunate when incidents like this sidetrack the actual important message here, which is ‘We have a voice and we aren’t afraid to stand up anymore!’

Priyankha Ragavan, 19
Naming and shaming someone depends on the mistake they did. Recently, a food delivery guy was shamed for eating the food he was meant to deliver. Rather than knowing the other part of the story, he was publicly prosecuted. One must understand where the line ends. If bullying someone is wrong then being an aide to it is wrong too. 

Amrit Manthan, 21
Day-to-day mishaps or faux pas by commoners never made to global sensation chart. But, now with smartphones everywhere, each and every movement is recorded and is made public. While the amount of scrutiny varies from incident to incident, shaming someone is never helpful.

Megha Mohanty, 19
T  here is a fine line between standing up for oneself and bullying someone. Shaming should not be answered with shaming. A few years back a varsity student posted a status about a guy who passed obscene remarks at her. However, when the boy was questioned, he denied the allegations. Now, he has been labelled a pervert and who knows how difficult life might be for him. It is wrong to abuse the power of social media.

Varshini S, 19
N aming-shaming can be carried out because public humiliation is still one of the worst fears. Depending on the words, it can create a positive/negative mark. When you make your opinion public you cannot afford to make a mistake. 

Ishvarya Lakshmi, 19
I really appreciate those girls for standing up for themselves. It could have been resolved right there. Also, they didn’t just demand an apology but body-shamed her, bullied her and ruined her reputation. She is now going through so much shame as people are harassing her by sending disgusting private messages. Now how do we differentiate between the girls and the woman?

Shweta Balambal, 27 
Someone who does a wrong deed needs to learn from their mistake. But the question arises if those associated with the wrongdoer should also face the same — the answer is no. Shaming would teach the guilty a lesson but naming might also penalise one’s innocent kith and kin. Shaming someone for their actions is warranted, but naming them, especially on public platforms, is not correct.

