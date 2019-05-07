Home Cities Chennai

Women muscle up to weigh down gender tag in weightlifting

Strength System held its first women’s only weightlifting competition at their gym in Alwarpet.

Participants ranged from mothers to seasoned weightlifters

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The audience cheer as the woman on the bench lifts the barbell over her chest. Her hands tremble as she holds it in place and she drops the weight back on the stand with a resounding clink. A cloud of chalk fills the air as she gives another competitor a high-five.

Strength System held its first women’s only weightlifting competition at their gym in Alwarpet. The event, which was open to all, consisted of benchpress and deadlifting competitions. Around 10 female amateur and professional weightlifters took part in the event.

“I’ve been lifting weights for around three years now. The atmosphere in this gym is very here is very conducive — we can come and try weightlifting without pressure. As a lawyer, I come here before a stressful day,” said Anupama Kumar, who won the over 60 kg category.

The second and third place was bagged by Shringa and Jennifer respectively. The winner of the under-60 kg category was Manjuka, with Prathyusha and Gokulanandini bagging second and third place.“We conducted a three-week course on lifting to train members. This was a skill development programme. We taught them three types of lifting — squat lifting, bench press and deadlifts,” said Nivedhan Suresh, senior coach.

“There’s a stereotype about lifting culture — it’s always a big guy with muscles who is sweating all over the place. We want to make it accessible, holistic and less intimidating for women,” said Prashanti Ganesh, co-founder, Strength System. They also hope to conduct this event annually.

Anyone can lift

To prepare interested members for the one-of-a-kind weightlifting competition, Strength System held a three-week course on lifting called the Powerlift Peaking Programme.

