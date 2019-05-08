Four arrested for chain, mobile snatching in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four men allegedly involved in different snatching incidents were arrested by the Chennai city police on Tuesday. Police said V Suryanarayanan (33), a resident of Lenin Nagar at Ambattur, is an acupuncture practitioner. On April 30 this year, when he was walking from his clinic to his house at around 10.30pm, two bike-borne men wearing masks, snatched his phone worth Rs 50,000 and sped away, said the police.

The Ambattur police registered a case and the duo was nabbed on Tuesday with the help of CCTV footage. They were identified as V Santhosh Kumar (19) and P Rakesh (19) from Ambattur. The duo was arrested and remanded under judicial custody.

Meanwhile, in February, seven mobile/ chain snatching incidents were recorded in Parry’s Corner and George Town areas. Based on the complaint by the victims, the Seven Wells police registered a case and arrested two men on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Mani from Pulianthope and Aravindan from Thiruvotriyur. The duo was arrested and remanded under judicial custody.